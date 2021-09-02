In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 September 2021 2:08 pm / 8 comments

Continuing with our full live galleries (thanks to showrooms reopening in the Klang Valley), we’re now taking a look at the facelifted G30 BMW 5 Series, launched in May. The refreshed executive sedan is shown here in 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid form, the less expensive of the two variants being offered in Malaysia.

The 530e retails at RM317,534 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the full sales and service tax (SST) rebate for CKD locally-assembled vehicles. As standard, the car comes with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with the five-year warranty and service package, the price goes up to RM334,354.

Power comes from a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which in the 530e produces 184 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,000 rpm. It’s mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 50 kW (68 PS) electric motor to deliver a total system output of 252 PS and 420 Nm, the same as the outgoing pre-facelifted model.

New for 2021 is an XtraBoost function that adds another extra 30 kW (41 PS) from the electric motor upon acceleration, temporarily bumping the power figure to 292 PS and enabling the car to get from zero to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. A larger 12 kWh battery (up from 9.2 kWh) brings a useful improvement in all-electric range, which goes up from 48 km to 67 km; fuel consumption is rated at just 2.3 litres per 100 km combined.

The G30’s Life Cycle Impulse (LCI, which is what BMW calls a facelift) adds several upgrades to the exterior, including a new front fascia with a more angular double kidney grille. The two nostrils are roughly the same size as before (not comically oversized like recent models) and are flanked by reshaped adaptive LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights. Three-dimensional C-shaped taillights feature at the rear.

The aforementioned M Sport package adds larger front air intakes with a U-shaped contour running into the headlights, plus a redesigned rear bumper with a contrasting grey bumper insert and trapezoidal tailpipes. The 530e also rides on 19-inch Y-spoke Style 845 M alloy wheels.

Not many changes on the inside, save for remapped steering wheel controls, gloss black centre console buttons, redesigned seats for greater comfort, a revamped 12.3-inch instrument display and another 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that is two inches larger than before. The car runs on the BMW Operating System 7.0, featuring larger tiles, over-the-air updates and the Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control.

The M Sport kit adds a thicker three-spoke steering wheel, M side sill scuff plates and M alloy pedals, plus power-adjustable sports seats with driver’s side memory, Dakota leather upholstery, Smoke Grey Aluminium Rhombicle trim and black headlining. The LCI model also now comes with the Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system and a three-dimensional view which can also be accessed remotely via a smartphone – a huge upgrade over the previous reverse camera.

The rest of the standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, four-zone automatic climate control, powered rear windscreen and manual side window sunshades, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive dampers and a hands-free powered bootlid. Safety-wise, the 530e features the Driving Assistant package that includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert.

The 530e is available in five colours – solid Alpine White and metallic Carbon Black with Cognac upholstery and metallic Phytonic Blue, Bluestone and this Sophisto Grey with a black interior. A number of optional accessories are also available as part of the M Performance Parts catalogue.

This consists of a gloss black grille and rear bumper insert, carbon fibre door mirrors and matte black side stripes, side sills, rear spoiler and diffuser. It is priced at RM17,410 but is available with a 10% discount at RM15,712 until December 31.

Exclusive to the 530e is the extended Shadow Line package, which adds a gloss black finish to the grille, side window frames and Air Breather vents to replace the satin aluminium items. The pack retails at RM5,437 but it too comes with a rebate valid until December 31, dropping the price down to RM5,000 excluding labour.