Breaking news. Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced economic relaxations for all states, including those that are still under the Phase 1 of the economic recovery plan (PPN). The previous round of relaxations regarding travel and dining in were for states in Phase 2.

However, the states will have to have fully vaccinated rates of over 50% and customers must be fully vaccinated. By that, meaning two vaccine doses and 14 days after the second dose (for Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac; add 28 days to single dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino). The proof a customer needs to show is his/her digital vaccination cert in the MySejahtera app.

The good news is that with the very good progress in Covid-19 vaccination in Malaysia, Klang Valley has passed this mark. As of August 14 (yesterday), the rate for full vaccination in the Klang Valley is 64.7% of the adult population (above 18).

So here we go. From August 16 (tomorrow), services that are allowed to reopen include car wash and car accessory businesses. More importantly for the heavily battered auto industry, car showrooms can reopen to fully vaccinated patrons.

Bigger news for the supply side, because if there are no cars, there’s no point in showrooms reopening. The PM has announced that factories in the non-essential categories (everyone else, basically) can resume operations in all phases of the PPN. Operation capacity is according to the vaccination rate among staff – 60% operations for a 40-59% rate, 80% for 60-79% and the full 100% for companies that have vaccinated 80% and above of their staff.

Car companies that fulfil the required vaccination rates can resume operations from tomorrow, and this will bring a huge sigh of relief – click here for the full story on how the industry is suffering under Covid restrictions.

Click to enlarge

If we take a look at the current vaccination rates for the states, as of yesterday, Malaysia is at 44.5% full vaccination for the adult population (much higher than most of our neighbours except Singapore), while the Klang Valley is at 64.7%. “Klang Valley” combines Selangor with the high rates of KL and Putrajaya for an average. Perodua Sg Choh factory, Toyota’s Bukit Raja plant and Tan Chong’s Serendah facility are all in Selangor.

Elsewhere with car factories, Melaka is currently at 39.1%, so factories there including Honda Malaysia can prepare to resume operations as 50% is not very far away. Car companies with plants in Kedah (30%) and Pahang (31.2%) will have to wait slightly longer. Proton is in Tanjung Malim, Perak (34.6%). See above for the current rates of all the states.

Fantastic news for the auto industry, really. To top it off, barbers will reopen tomorrow for the fully vaccinated!