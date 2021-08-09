In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 9 August 2021 12:42 pm / 0 comments

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Good news, because prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced that the government has relaxed its movement control order protocols for those that have been inoculated, starting tomorrow, August 10. There are a range of measures that afford these individuals some freedom during the current nationwide lockdown, although some of them only apply to certain states.

To qualify as being fully vaccinated, you will need to have received the second dose of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccine at least 14 days ago, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson or CanSino vaccine at least 28 days ago. Note that getting all your doses doesn’t automatically make you fully vaccinated – you will have to wait the prescribed period to ensure that the vaccine is working as intended. You also need a valid digital vaccination certificate in your MySejahtera app.

For those who are fully vaccinated, what you can and cannot do depends on which phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) your state is in. No matter where you live, you will be able to cross district and state lines to visit your spouse or a child who is under the age of 18.

You will still need to obtain a permission letter from the police by presenting your identification card (IC), your marriage certificate (for visiting spouses) or your child’s birth certificate (for visiting children), your vaccination certificate and either some proof of where you live or a verification letter from your place of work. You are also now allowed to pray at a surau, mosque or other places of worship, as long as you show your vaccination certificate, wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Other measures only apply to those that live in areas under NRP Phase 2 or higher. These people will be able to travel between districts (interstate travel is still not allowed), dine in at restaurants (limited to 50% of the table’s capacity), play non-contact sports, exercise and stay at a hotel or a homestay – provided if they have a valid digital vaccination certificate.

Muhyiddin added that those permitted to dine in should only do so if necessary. Currently, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Johor, Malacca and Putrajaya are still in Phase 1 of the NRP.

Additionally, citizens and non-citizens who live in Malaysia – including permanent residents and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa holders – will now be able to fulfil their mandatory quarantines at home upon returning from overseas.

These individuals will need to show proof of a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test three days before travelling, show no symptoms during a health screening at a port of travel, have a complete COVID-19 vaccination certificate and have a suitable place for self-quarantine. The length of the quarantine period will be set according to the advice of the health ministry, taking into account the risk factor of the individual.

It is imperative that you register for the vaccine, especially as the number of cases continues to be at alarming levels. The National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) is now accepting walk-ins in the Klang Valley, so there’s no excuse not to get yourself vaccinated. Of course, you can still contract COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, so it goes without saying that you should always wear your mask and socially distance to curb the disease’s spread.