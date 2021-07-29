In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 29 July 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

Prasarana recently offered its buses in Penang and Pahang as mobile vaccination centres, and it looks like the project is a go. Here’s a Rapid Penang bus converted into a mobile vaccination centre.

The bus-turned-PPV has the capacity to provide 400 doses a day to the elderly and OKU in selected locations in Penang. SK Tanjung Tokong, SJKC Pai Chai in Batu Ferringhi, Flat Kg Melayu, Estet Ladang Transkrian, Dewan JKKP Sg Sembilang Juru and SJKC Keng Koon have been listed as the “bus stops”.

These locations are relatively far away from mega PPVs, so the vaccine bus will be good for local residents. However, it’s not for walk-ins, but only for MySejahtera appointments.

The mobile vaccination centre initiative is combined effort of Rapid Penang, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) and the Penang health department.

Rapid Penang says that this effort is to help quicken the rate of vaccination in the state in order to achieve herd immunity. Earlier this month, Prasarana opened temporary PPVs at the Putra Heights LRT station and Cheras Selatan bus complex to give out shots to public transport workers, who are of course frontliners as they have never stopped working since the pandemic started.