In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 18 June 2021 1:36 pm / 0 comments

Now here’s a move that makes sense and does good. Prasarana has offered its assets to be used to help speed up the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). With public transport usage down because of lockdowns needed to stem the coronavirus spread, Prasarana is ready to channel its resources to where it’s needed the most.

The assets in question include LRT stations to serve as temporary vaccination centres, buses, staff as volunteers at vaccination centres, as well as digital assets in buses and trains. The latter refers to ad space on the screens in the trains and buses.

“We are suggesting setting up temporary vaccination centres in LRT stations such as Putra Heights and Awan Besar. We are also considering allowing our staff to be volunteers at vaccination centres as an effort to lessen the burden of health ministry frontliners,” Prasarana acting president and CEO Datin Norliah Noah said in a statement. The two LRT stations mentioned have large parking areas.

“This will focus mainly on the immunisation programme in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Pahang. The screens will be heavily used as a publicity tool to promote the importance of vaccination,” she explained, adding that Prasarana is also offering its buses in Penang and Pahang as mobile vaccinations centres.

While all of the above are being discussed with the health ministry as well as the science, technology and innovation ministry (MOSTI, headed by “vaccine minister” Khairy Jamaluddin), Prasarana buses have been used by the Penang state government to transfer Covid-positive patients to quarantine centres since June 9. Bus drivers in charge have completed their vaccination and wear full PPE, as seen in the image above.