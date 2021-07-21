In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 July 2021 11:59 am / 0 comments

The Putra Heights LRT station and Kompleks Rapid Bus Cheras Selatan in Balakong are now serving as temporary vaccination centres (PPV) for public transport workers, in support of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme (PICK).

The Putra Heights LRT station – which is an integrated station for both the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line – started operations as a PPV on Monday (July 19), while the Cheras Selatan bus complex, which is also the corporate HQ for Rapid Bus, will start giving out shots today.

Open from 8am to 4pm for transport sector workers from Prasarana, MRT Corp and the ministry of transport, the LRT Putra Heights PPV will operate for five days until July 23. The bus complex PPV meanwhile will be open for six days until July 26 for first dose vaccinations.

The two premises were chosen for their strategic location and spacious and comfortable grounds, in line with the requirements by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF). Prasarana says that around 4,000 manhours were used to set up the two PPVs, and the company allocated RM350,000 for the programme. 60 staff including Polis Bantuan Prasarana trainees will serve as volunteers in crowd control, logistics and registration.

“Rail and bus service staff play an important role for the benefit of the rakyat although they face the threat of Covid-19 infection. Speeding up vaccinations for this front line is a proactive move by the transport ministry with the cooperation of the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI) and health ministry to protect the staff and their passengers,” said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who added that the transport sector is essential services to ensure the livelihood of the rakyat and the movement of goods.

Confident that the key to the success of the national recovery plan (PPN) is to accelerate vaccination, Prasarana has offered its assets to the cause in KL, Selangor, Penang and Pahang. The company is open to discussions to use its buses in Penang and Pahang as mobile vaccination centres.