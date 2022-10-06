In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 6 October 2022 11:03 am / 4 comments

The G30 BMW 5 Series facelift, which was introduced in May last year, is now available with a M Performance Parts package through Auto Bavaria, with both the 530e M Sport and 530i M Sport versions getting the dress-up treatment. The specially-kitted 5er LCI is a limited edition run of only 30 units.

Seen here on the 530i M Sport, the package (which is similar on both models) adds on a M Performance high gloss black kidney grille, M Performance carbon-fibre mirror covers, M Performance paddle shifters, M Performance carbon-fibre steering cover elements and M Performance floor mats.

The edition also gets gloss black air duct trim, LED door light projectors, an Advanced Car Eye 2.0 dashcam and some 50th anniversary M bits, with M50 Years wheel caps and front/rear emblems going on. Aside from the dress-up items, buyers will also get a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra mobile phone, a Sttoke ceramic cup and complimentary tinting with the car.

Price-wise, the 530i M Sport with the M Performance Parts package goes for RM420,800, while the 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid with the M Performance Parts package is priced at RM362,800. For comparison, the standard 530i M Sport is priced at RM402,800, while the 530e M Sport goes for RM358,217.

No mechanical changes or revision in output on both variants – on the 530i, the familiar B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm, with power sent to the rear via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In the 530e, the B48 application produces 184 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,000 rpm, with a 50 kW (68 PS) electric motor helping to take total system output up to 252 PS and 420 Nm, the same as the pre-facelift model.

The additional M Performance Parts kit goes on top of an M Sport package already fitted on both cars. The latter features larger front air intakes with a U-shaped contour running into the headlights, plus a redesigned rear bumper with a contrasting grey bumper insert and trapezoidal tailpipes, the exterior completed by 19-inch Y-spoke Style 845 M alloy wheels.

Inside, the M Sport pack in the standard car adds on a thicker three-spoke steering wheel, M side sill scuff plates and M alloy pedals, plus power-adjustable sports seats with driver’s side memory, Dakota leather upholstery, Smoke Grey Aluminium Rhombicle trim and black headlining.

GALLERY: G30 LCI BMW 530i M Sport with M Performance Parts package