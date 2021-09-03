In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 3 September 2021 11:17 am / 7 comments

Aside from the facelifted G30 BMW 530e M Sport, we also grabbed photos of the 530i, the more expensive of the two 5 Series variants sold in Malaysia. This purely petrol-powered executive sedan is slower and less powerful but comes with a slightly higher level of standard equipment.

This increased kit (and the lack of hybrid vehicle incentives) means that the 530i is over RM50,000 dearer than its plug-in hybrid sibling, priced at RM368,122 on-the-road without insurance. This figure includes the sales and service tax (SST) exemption for CKD locally-assembled vehicles and the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; it’s RM384,942 with a five-year warranty and service package.

Power comes from the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm – all sent to the rear via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Compared to the 530e, the car gets from zero to 100 km/h half a second slower at 6.4 seconds; it also delivers a fuel consumption figure of 6.7 litres per 100 km.

Just like the 530e, the new 530i gets a raft of exterior changes as part of the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), or facelift to you and me. The new front fascia incorporates an angular regular-sized double kidney grille, reshaped headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights (the 530i gets the new Laserlight units, identifiable via the blue illuminated “eyebrows”) and three-dimensional taillights with C-shaped graphics.

The M Sport package on both cars adds larger front air intakes with a U-shaped contour running into the headlights, plus a redesigned rear bumper with a contrasting grey bumper insert and trapezoidal tailpipes. Finishing off the look are 19-inch Y-spoke Style 845 M alloy wheels, with the 530i also coming with a satin aluminium finish on the side window frames and Air Breather vents.

Not many changes on the inside, save for remapped steering wheel controls, gloss black centre console buttons, redesigned seats for greater comfort, a revamped 12.3-inch instrument display and another 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that is two inches larger than before. The car runs on the BMW Operating System 7.0, featuring larger tiles, over-the-air updates and the Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control.

As part of the M Sport pack, you get a thicker three-spoke steering wheel, M side sill scuff plates and M alloy pedals, plus power-adjustable sports seats with driver’s side memory, Dakota leather upholstery, Smoke Grey Aluminium Rhombicle trim and black headlining.

Also now fitted as standard is Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera system and a three-dimensional view which can be accessed remotely – a huge upgrade over the previous reverse camera. Buying the 530i nets you some extra kit, such as a sunroof, a head-up display and a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Otherwise, standard equipment remains the same as before and includes keyless entry, push-button start, four-zone automatic climate control, powered rear windscreen and manual side window sunshades, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive dampers and a hands-free powered bootlid.

Safety-wise, both models come with the Driving Assistant package that includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert. The 530i gets the additional adaptive cruise control with stop and go, previously offered on the initial imported batch of the pre-facelifted G30 but removed on the CKD models.

The facelifted 5 Series is available in five colours – solid Alpine White and metallic Carbon Black with Cognac upholstery and metallic Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey and Bluestone with a black interior. You can also purchase several optional accessories as part of the M Performance Parts catalogue.

This package consists of a gloss black grille and rear bumper insert, carbon fibre door mirrors and matte black side stripes, side sills, rear spoiler and diffuser. It is priced at RM17,410 but is available with a 10% discount at RM15,712 until December 31.