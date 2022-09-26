Auto Bavaria is offering a limited edition run of the G30 LCI BMW 5 Series which comes with various M Performance Parts as well as other free gifts.
Only 30 units of the G30 LCI will be offered with this package, – both the 530e M Sport and the 530i M Sport are available.
The following are what’s included in the package:
- BMW M Performance High Gloss Black Kidney Grille
- BMW M50 Years Wheel Cap
- BMW M Performance Carbon Fibre Mirror Cover
- BMW M50 Years Emblem (Front and Rear Bonnet)
- BMW M Performance Carbon Fibre Steering Cover
- BMW LED Door Lights Projector
- BMW Gloss Black Air Duct Trims (Left and Right)
- BMW M Performance Set of Paddle Shift
- BMW M Performance Floor Mats
- BMW Advanced Car Eye 2.0 dashcam
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Sttoke Ceramic Reusable Cup
- Complimentary tinting
How much will it cost? You’ll be paying RM362,800 for the BMW 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid or RM420,800 for the BMW 530i M Sport. This price includes all of the above plus the five-years unlimited mileage warranty + free scheduled service add-on package.
Just to compare, the regular 530e costs RM358,217 while the 530i costs RM402,800 – priced with the same 5 years warranty and service upgrade. All prices quoted in this story include SST.