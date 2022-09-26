In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 26 September 2022 4:38 pm / 0 comments





Auto Bavaria is offering a limited edition run of the G30 LCI BMW 5 Series which comes with various M Performance Parts as well as other free gifts.

Only 30 units of the G30 LCI will be offered with this package, – both the 530e M Sport and the 530i M Sport are available.

The following are what’s included in the package:

BMW M Performance High Gloss Black Kidney Grille

BMW M50 Years Wheel Cap

BMW M Performance Carbon Fibre Mirror Cover

BMW M50 Years Emblem (Front and Rear Bonnet)

BMW M Performance Carbon Fibre Steering Cover

BMW LED Door Lights Projector

BMW Gloss Black Air Duct Trims (Left and Right)

BMW M Performance Set of Paddle Shift

BMW M Performance Floor Mats

BMW Advanced Car Eye 2.0 dashcam

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Sttoke Ceramic Reusable Cup

Complimentary tinting

How much will it cost? You’ll be paying RM362,800 for the BMW 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid or RM420,800 for the BMW 530i M Sport. This price includes all of the above plus the five-years unlimited mileage warranty + free scheduled service add-on package.

Just to compare, the regular 530e costs RM358,217 while the 530i costs RM402,800 – priced with the same 5 years warranty and service upgrade. All prices quoted in this story include SST.