2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / August 21 2025 3:42 pm

Launched early this year, the 2025 BMW 530i M Sport is now the king of the G60 5 Series range in Malaysia. You’re paying RM59k more than the 520i and RM42k more than the 520i M Sport, so what are you getting for RM399,800 (or RM430,100 with the five-year extended warranty and service package)?

More grunt, for one – the B48 2.0 litre turbo engine develops 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque, compared to its 520i sisters’ 208 PS/330 Nm. Equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport auto, the RWD 48V mild hybrid does 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h – 1.3 seconds and 20 km/h faster than the 520i.

The 530i also gets Adaptive Suspension Professional with rear-wheel steering (up to 2.5 degrees), 20-inch star-spoke style 938M light alloys, satin aluminium line exterior trim, 18 Bowers & Wilkins speakers and the BMW Interaction Bar (ambient lighting + touch-sensitive controls).

Everything else is as per the 520i M Sport, including the M Sport styling package, Iconic Glow kidney grille, all-LED lighting, powered front sports seats with memory, four-zone climate control and the BMW Curved Display (12.3-inch instrument panel + 14.9-inch touch-screen), powered by BMW OS 8.5 with QuickSelect.

You’ll also find anthracite headlining, aluminium rhombicle trim paired with dark silver M accents, and a choice of Merino leather in Black/Atlas Grey or Copper Brown/Atlas Grey. Safety? Everything you need, including ACC with stop and go, steering and lane control assistant, active park distance control and a 360 camera.

The big question is – should you get this over the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which launched in Malaysia last September in RM356k E200 Avantgarde and RM419k E350e AMG Line flavours? Watch Hafriz Shah’s video review below to find out.

