2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / by /

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Launched early this year, the 2025 BMW 530i M Sport is now the king of the G60 5 Series range in Malaysia. You’re paying RM59k more than the 520i and RM42k more than the 520i M Sport, so what are you getting for RM399,800 (or RM430,100 with the five-year extended warranty and service package)?

More grunt, for one – the B48 2.0 litre turbo engine develops 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque, compared to its 520i sisters’ 208 PS/330 Nm. Equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport auto, the RWD 48V mild hybrid does 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h – 1.3 seconds and 20 km/h faster than the 520i.

The 530i also gets Adaptive Suspension Professional with rear-wheel steering (up to 2.5 degrees), 20-inch star-spoke style 938M light alloys, satin aluminium line exterior trim, 18 Bowers & Wilkins speakers and the BMW Interaction Bar (ambient lighting + touch-sensitive controls).

Everything else is as per the 520i M Sport, including the M Sport styling package, Iconic Glow kidney grille, all-LED lighting, powered front sports seats with memory, four-zone climate control and the BMW Curved Display (12.3-inch instrument panel + 14.9-inch touch-screen), powered by BMW OS 8.5 with QuickSelect.

You’ll also find anthracite headlining, aluminium rhombicle trim paired with dark silver M accents, and a choice of Merino leather in Black/Atlas Grey or Copper Brown/Atlas Grey. Safety? Everything you need, including ACC with stop and go, steering and lane control assistant, active park distance control and a 360 camera.

The big question is – should you get this over the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which launched in Malaysia last September in RM356k E200 Avantgarde and RM419k E350e AMG Line flavours? Watch Hafriz Shah’s video review below to find out.

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2025 BMW 530i M Sport review in Malaysia – RM400k; better car than the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

BMW 5 Series G60

BMW M135i 2025
BMW M2 Coupe 2025
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025
BMW 3 Series 2025
BMW 3 Series M 2025
BMW M3 2025
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2025
BMW M4 Coupe 2025
BMW i4 2025
BMW i4 M50 2025
BMW 5 Series 2025
BMW i5 2025
BMW M5 2025
BMW 6 Series GT 2025
BMW 7 Series 2025
BMW i7 2025
BMW 8 Series M Coupe 2025
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2025
BMW X1 2025
BMW iX1 2025
BMW iX2 2025
BMW X3 2025
BMW iX3 2025
BMW X4 2025
BMW iX 2025
BMW iX M60 2025
BMW X5 2025
BMW X6 2025
BMW X7 2025
BMW Z4 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

BMW 530E
BMW 520I
BMW 330I
BMW 330I
BMW 530I
BMW 330I
BMW 530I
BMW 530I
BMW 330I

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 