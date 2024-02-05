2024 BMW 4 Series Coupé, Convertible facelifts debut; mild-hybrid petrols and diesels, Curved Display, OS 8.5

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / February 5 2024 2:02 pm

The G22 BMW 4 Series Coupé and G23 4 Series Convertible have been facelifted in the 2024 model year, as have the accompanying M4 Coupé and Convertible for this generation.

Revisions to the Coupé and Convertible which made their original debuts in June and September 2020, respectively include updates to exterior aesthetics, interior equipment and software, and are powered by turbocharged petrol and diesel powertrains with mild-hybrid electrification.

Variants of the G22 4 Series Coupé facelift at launch include the 184 hp/300 Nm 420i, 245 hp/400 Nm 430i xDrive, 374 hp/500 Nm M440i xDrive for the petrol-powered versions, and are joined by the 190 hp/400 Nm 420d and 420d xDrive, 286 hp/650 Nm 430d xDrive and 340 hp/700 Nm M440d xDrive diesel-powered variants. All bar the 420i and 430i powertrains get an 11 hp 48V starter-generator, and all are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Visual updates for the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible are comprised of revised headlights with a new DRL arrangement, while the tail lamps on the 4 Series can now be specified in the style of those on the M4 CSL.

Both models can be optioned with the M Sport package that brings a black high-gloss diffuser element, along with 100 mm-diameter exhaust outlets on four-cylinder models (the M440i continues to sport trapezoidal exhaust finishers). Both the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible facelifts get a selection of 19-inch wheels, in a Jet Black or two-tone finish.

On M Performance versions, trim elements which were previously finished in Cerium Grey to signify the performance model positioning are now finished in black high-gloss, and thus brings a stronger visual link to the BMW M4 when view from the front, according to BMW.

Further M Performance design updates include the twin-stalk M exterior mirrors as standard. Optionally available is the M Carbon package, which brings CFRP exterior mirror caps and outer air intake inserts; the Coupé can also be optioned with a carbon-fibre Gurney rear spoiler lip that is accompanied by a carbon-fibre rear diffuser.

More changes abound inside the facelifted 4 Series Coupé and Convertible, which are the latest to get the BMW Curved Display that brings iDrive QuickSelect, based on BMW Operating System 8.5. Here, users can add an Augmented View on the BMW Maps navigation system as an option. Mobile device integration is comprised of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The driver gets a flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel, which get shift paddles and illuminated buttons. New options include the CraftedClarity glass units for controls such as the transmission shifter iDrive controller. Upholstery now features the choice of M Performtex fabric for the Coupé and Vernasca leather for the Convertible, and interior trim continues to use Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite.

The G22 BMW 4 Series Coupé and G23 4 Series Convertible facelift models are offered with up to two solid and eight metallic paint finishes, with newly added colours Cape York Green metallic and Fire Red metallic. Further personalisation can be found with BMW Individual paint finishes; these models will see market launches worldwide in March this year.

2024 G22 BMW 4 Series Coupé facelift

2024 G23 4 Series Convertible facelift

