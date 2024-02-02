2024 G82 BMW M4, G83 M4 Convertible facelifts – revised styling, kit; Competition variants up to 530 PS

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / February 2 2024 7:21 pm

The G82 BMW M4 Coupé and G83 M4 Convertible have received their facelifts in the 2024 model year, bringing mild exterior styling and interior equipment updates, along with an increased power output for the Competition variants.

Drawing from the facelifted 4 Series range as its base, the exterior revisions are mild, with headlamps which get a new DRL signature, and rolling stock continues to be a set of forged alloy wheels – now a new design – measuring 19 and 20 inches in diameter front and rear, respectively, and a set of M design graphics can be optioned for further distinguish the facelifted car.

The heart of these beasts continue to be the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre inline-six cylinder petrol engine which outputs 480 PS in the base M4 variant. This variant in particular continues to get the choice of a six-speed manual.

Meanwhile, the M4 Competition in Coupé and Convertible forms get a heightened peak power figure of 530 PS at 6,250 rpm, 20 PS more than before, and peak torque remains at 650 Nm but with a marginally broader spread, now available from 2,750 rpm to 5,730 rpm.

Accelerative performance therefore has improved slightly to 3.5 seconds over the 0-100 km/h benchmark for the M4 Competition Coupé M xDrive and 3.7 seconds for the BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive, and both as standard are electronically capped to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Both can be optioned with the M Driver’s Package, which raises the top speed for the Coupé and Convertible to 278 km/h and 288 km/h, respectively. As before, transmission is via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission as standard on the Competition variants, mated to a variable AWD system that allows for 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD (with DSC off) for increasing levels of rear-drive bias.

Inside, The M4 Coupé and Convertible get a new steering wheel design, now with a flat bottom and a 12 o’clock position marker, and is optionally available in Alcantara.

Instrumentation and infotainment is handled by the BMW Operating System 8.5, which is shown through the curved display comprised of a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. Smartphone integration continues to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As par for the course when it comes to a modern M car, the facelifted M4 can be further accessorised with the M Carbon exterior package, M Performance parts as well as the M Race Track package, the latter reducing vehicle weight by up to 25 kg M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Carbon bucket seats for both driver and front passenger as well as interior carbon-fibre trim items.

2024 G82 M4 Coupé facelift

2024 G83 M4 Convertible facelift

