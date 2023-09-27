2024 BMW 530e, 550e xDrive PHEVs revealed – 2.0L I4 and 3.0L I6; up to 489 PS, 700 Nm, 103 km EV range

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Paul Tan / September 27 2023 5:12 pm

Following the debut of the G60 BMW 5 Series in May this year, the Munich-based carmaker has now revealed more details and pricing for the plug-in hybrid variants of the eighth-generation executive sedan. In Germany, two options are available, including the 530e that retails for 65,300 euros (RM324,555), followed by the 550e xDrive at 77,300 euros (RM384,198).

Both variants feature an electric motor that is integrated into an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. BMW says it managed to boost the electric motor’s torque from 280 Nm to a more substantial 450 Nm through a pre-transmission mechanism, although peak horsepower differs depending on the variant.

Another area of improvement involves the battery, which has a higher usable energy capacity of 19.4 kWh (up from 12 kWh). This sees an increase to electric-only range, and the maximum AC charging capacity has also been doubled to 7.4 kW. With the 530e, you get a four-cylinder engine, while the 550e xDrive comes with a straight-six. The specs are as follows:

2024 BMW 530e

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Electric motor output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 280 Nm nominal (450 Nm effective with pre-transmission)

Total system output: 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 450 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 6.3 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

Electric-only top speed: 140 km/h

Battery capacity: 19.4 kWh

AC charging: 7.4 kW; 0-100% in three hours and 15 minutes

Electric-only range (WLTP): 93 to 103 km

2024 BMW 550e xDrive

Engine: 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol

Electric motor output: 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 280 Nm nominal (450 Nm effective with pre-transmission)

Total system output: 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 700 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 4.3 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

Electric-only top speed: 140 km/h

Battery capacity: 19.4 kWh

AC charging: 7.4 kW; 0-100% in three hours and 15 minutes

Electric-only range (WLTP): 83 to 90 km

For comparison’s sake, the new 530e’s total system output is marginally better than its predecessor that provided 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW), while the 550e xDrive sees a larger improvement over the 545e xDrive it replaces that offered 394 PS (389 hp or 290 kW).

In terms of equipment, the 530e and 550e xDrive come with 19-inch light-alloy wheels, the BMW Interaction Bar and and BMW IconicSounds Electric, with the higher-spec variant also receiving Adaptive Chassis Professional that includes electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering)

