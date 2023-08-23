2024 BMW 530e, 550e xDrive PHEVs set for IAA debut – 19.4 kWh battery; up to 489 PS, 101 km EV range

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 August 2023 5:33 pm / 0 comments

BMW has announced that it will unveil two plug-in hybrid variants of the latest G60 5 Series Sedan at the upcoming IAA Mobility 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Munich next month. The two PHEV variants will be launched as early as spring 2024 and include the 530e and 550e xDrive. Both feature an electric motor rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) that is integrated into an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

This contributes to a total system output of 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) in the 530e with a four-cylinder engine, and 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) in the 550e xDrive that has a six-cylinder engine – the carmaker did not state which engines are used but it will likely be the B48 and B58.

The new 530e’s total system output is marginally better than its predecessor that provided 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW), while the 550e xDrive sees a larger improvement over the 545e xDrive it replaces that offered 394 PS (389 hp or 290 kW).

One innovation on the PHEV variants is a pre-gearing stage that allows the electric motor’s nominal torque output of 280 Nm to be increased to an effective torque of up to 450 Nm at the transmission input. “The compact electric motor is therefore able to boost torque by an amount that would normally only be possible using a larger unit and makes a clear difference both when accelerating off the line and putting in a rapid burst of speed,” the carmaker stated in its release.

Another improvement is in terms of all-electric range, with BMW claiming the 530e offers between 87 to 101 km, while it is between 79 to 90 km for the 550e xDrive – the equivalents of the previous model was from 54 up to 67 km. This is thanks to an increase in the capacity of the underbody-mounted lithium-ion battery from 12 kWh to 19.4 kWh.

BMW says the PHEV variants come with a boot capacity of 520 litres, which it says it just as large as that offered by the purely combustion-engined variants. Additionally, the charging capacity has been doubled to 7.4 kW, with a full charge taking three hours with a charger capable of that output, or 9.8 hours when hooked up to a conventional domestic power socket.

At IAA Mobility 2023, the German carmaker will also host the world premiere of the Vision Neue Klasse, which previews the brand’s future EV line-up arriving in 2025. Other models like the i7 Protection and iX5 Hydrogen will also be showcased at the event.

GALLERY: G60 BMW 5 Series Sedan

