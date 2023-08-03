BMW Vision Neue Klasse to debut on September 2 – previews brand’s future EV line-up arriving in 2025

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2023 5:50 pm / 3 comments

BMW has confirmed the world premiere of the Vision Neue Klasse on September 2, 2023. According to the German carmaker, the date was chosen to honour a historical milestone, as almost 60 years ago, it introduced a new line of models (dubbed the Neue Klasse or New Class) that helped ensure its solvency after the financial crisis of the 1950s.

“Now, once again, we are turning vision into reality. I can promise you that the Vision Neue Klasse is close to standard production and will be on the roads soon,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW Group, in his speech during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call.

Currently, most of BMW’s electric vehicles (EVs) are built on the Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which supports internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The platform for the Neue Klasse will be dedicated to EVs, with midsize models (like the 3 Series and X3) being the initial focus before expanding to other segments.

We’ve already been given a taste of some of the technologies that could make its way into Neue Klasse EVs with the i Vision Dee, including a next-generation head-up display, at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. The Neue Klasse EVs will also feature BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive powertrains and use cylindrical batteries as well as an 800-volt electric architecture, the latter allowing for much faster charging times.

Zipse didn’t provide any further details in his speech, but he did confirm that production of the first Neue Klasse model will commence in 2025 at the carmaker’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, followed by Plant Munich in 2026. It was also announced in May during the 20th anniversary of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) that local production of the Neue Klasse will also take place at the company’s plant in Shenyang, China from 2026.

