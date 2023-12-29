2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 Malaysian review – 582 km range; fr RM400k; is the first-ever 5 Series EV good?

Posted in BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / December 29 2023 4:54 pm

Launched in Malaysia during this year’s PACE, the BMW i5 is the fully electric version of the eighth-generation (G60) 5 Series. Available in a sole eDrive40 variant currently, the i5 retails for RM399,500 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a standard two-year vehicle warranty and eight-year high-voltage battery warranty.

If you want the extended five-year vehicle warranty and six-year service package, the asking price rises to RM419,800. For the money, you’re getting an electric vehicle that provides an WLTP-rated range of 582 km thanks to a battery with an energy capacity of 83.9 kWh.

If you’re running low on charge, the new Max Range function can increase range by up to 25% by limiting power, speed (90 km/h) and deactivating comfort functions. Charging via an AC wallbox at 11 kW will take eight hours and 15 minutes from 0-100%, while DC fast charging (max rate 205 kW) from 10-80% SOC takes 34 minutes.

The battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor with 313 PS and 400 Nm of torque. With My Mode Sport and the Sport Boost/Launch Control function engaged, outputs are temporarily increased to 340 PS and 430 Nm. Performance-wise, the i5 eDrive40 gets from 0-100 km/h in six seconds on its way to a top speed of 193 km/h.

As for standard equipment, the local i5 comes standard with the M Sport design package, 21-inch M Aerodynamic style 954M alloy wheels, the Iconic Glow kidney grille, a panoramic glass roof, BMW Individual Merino leather seat upholstery, dark silver M accent and aluminium rhombicle trim, an anthracite headliner, Crafted Clarity glass applications and n M leather steering wheel.

Tech features include adaptive LED headlamps, Adaptive Suspension Pro and Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering), four-zone climate control, Comfort Access, powered sport seats with ventilation function, a wireless charging pad, the BMW Interaction bar, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

The last item consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch central touchscreen and a head-up display, all of which are powered by BMW Operating System 8.5. The infotainment includes Iconic Sounds Electric crafted by famed composer Hans Zimmer.

The i5 comes with Driving Assistant Professional that includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert and collision prevention, exit warning as well as autonomous emergency braking. There’s also Parking Assistant Plus with reversing assistant, active park distance control, assisted parking and a surround view system.

So, how do the i5’s powertrain and features feel to use? Well, here’s our man Hafriz Shah sharing his thoughts in our video review of BMW’s first fully electric 5 Series. Do you agree with his assessment? Share your own views in the comments below.

