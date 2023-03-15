In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 15 March 2023 5:31 pm / 0 comments

BMW has only just announced the upcoming BMW i5 today, and a registration of interest page has already appeared on BMW Malaysia’s website. That seems pretty quick considering there isn’t any info on the site for the BMW iX1 yet, which should be launched here before the i5.

If you want to be one of the first to own the first ever electric BMW 5 Series, you can head onto the registration of interest page and fill in your details.

The next generation BMW 5 Series will be codenamed the G60, and the electric BMW i5 will be the G60E, as per what’s written on the BMW Malaysia website.

Other than the fully electric G60E, petrol and diesel versions of the new G60 will come with 48V mild hybrid technology, and there will also be a 5 Series plug-in hybrid.

We’re expecting BMW Malaysia to sell petrol and plug-in hybrid petrol versions of the new 5 Series too just like the offering on the current generation G30 LCI. But the i5 will be the new 5-er you can buy without paying any tax (other than SST) for it, if you manage to take delivery before the tax exemption period ends.