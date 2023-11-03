2024 BMW i5 G60E spotted in Malaysia – eDrive40 M Sport with 340 PS, 582 km EV range to debut at PACE

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / November 3 2023 3:16 pm

BMW Malaysia is gearing up to launch the BMW i5, as undisguised units of the electric vehicle (EV) have been spotted on a trailer in Petaling Jaya. The i5 is the first-ever fully electric version of the 5 Series, which got a major redesign and was introduced as the eighth-generation (G60) model earlier in May this year.

The i5’s arrival here has been heralded for some time, as BMW Malaysia began accepting registrations of interest even before the EV was unveiled. We got preliminary specifications later in September that listed two variants, namely the eDrive40 and M60 xDrive, the former being what we’re looking at here.

What’s the reasoning? Well, if the two sighted cars were the M60 xDrive, the badge on the front grille would be an ‘M’ one rather than an ‘i’ – don’t let the badges on the fenders lead you to believe otherwise. Anyway, here are the powertrain specifications of the i5 eDrive40:

Electric motor output: 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 400 Nm; RWD

Electric motor output with My Mode Sport and Sport Boost/Launch Control function engaged: 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 430 Nm

Battery capacity: 81.2 kWh net (84.3 kWh gross)

Range (WLTP): 497 to 582 km

0-100 km/h time: 6.0 seconds

Top speed: 193 km/h

For those curious what the i5 M60 xDrive brings to the table, here are its specifications:

Electric motor output: 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 795 Nm; AWD

Electric motor output with My Mode Sport and M Sport Boost/M Launch Control function engaged: 601 PS (593 hp or 442 kW) and 820 Nm

Battery capacity: 81.2 kWh net (84.3 kWh gross)

Range (WLTP): 455 to 516 km

0-100 km/h time: 3.8 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

Based on these photos, we can make out the local-spec i5 eDrive40 will come with the M Sport styling package hence the fender badges. This adds sportier bumpers, with the one at the front featuring more prominent black trim around the lower intake and air curtains, while the rear features large black panel sections similar to our M Sport-equipped 3 Series. The wheels fitted are 21-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic style 954 alloys in a bicolour finish.

As with the iX1 and X1, it looks like we’ll be getting i5 before the petrol-powered 5 Series. We’ll get to see the i5 real soon, as posts on BMW Malaysia’s social media pages have confirmed the EV will appear at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) happening this weekend from November 4-5 at the Setia City Convention Centre. Expect full details, including possible pricing, then.

