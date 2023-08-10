2024 BMW 5 Series and i5 gain M Performance Parts

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2023 10:59 am / 0 comments

BMW has revealed a range of M Performance Parts for the all-new 5 Series and i5, which includes exterior and interior accessories for customers who want to add more visual flair to their executive sedan.

On the outside of cars with the M Sport or M Sport Pro package, the catalogue includes a front spoiler lip, side skirts, three-part rear diffuser and rear bootlid spoiler. There are made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are the optional side mirror caps and Aramid antenna cover.

Other items offered are M Performance accent stripes in Frozen Black with lettering as well as side skirt films. BMW also sells carbon door sill plates, velour floor mats with synthetic leather edging, a Nappa leather/Alcantara key fob cover and a carbon fuel fill cap.

There are also a wide range of wheel options ranging from 19 to 21 inches in diameter, available in different finishes. If you plan to have multiple wheel sets, you can also purchase M Performance tyre bags that can accommodate wheels sized between 17 to 22 inches.

Last but not least, the 5 Series and i5 can be optioned with M Performance brakes with ventilated and perforated discs as well as six-piston front and single-piston rear calipers. These are designed to provide improved thermal load-bearing capacity for more sustained performance under extreme conditions.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.