PACE 2023 takes place this November 4-5 – RM2,500 worth of vouchers, great offers on premium vehicles

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / October 27 2023 7:29 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2023, and you can expect the event, which is set to be held at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on November 4-5, to again feature plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars.

Participation car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru; Hyundai, BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the attractive deals being offered by participating companies, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

What can you expect? Well, plenty, with a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer) in that mix.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With guaranteed vouchers and many exceptional deals in store, there’s no better place to purchase a car – new or pre-owned – than at PACE, which takes place at SCCC on the November 4-5 weekend. Mark the dates on your calendar, and see you there!