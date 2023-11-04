PACE 2023: Get a Gentari Membership Plan for RM899 – enjoy 50% off EV charging, RM100 Grab vouchers

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 4 2023 4:43 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is happening right now at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from November 4-5. If you’re looking to buy a new or pre-owned premium car, PACE 2023 has the best deals as well as additional perks and the chance to win prizes when you place a booking.

For those who are considering purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV), do check out the Gentari booth for all your charging needs. The subsidiary of Petronas operates a network of over 200 chargers in 58 locations across Malaysia, so you’re never too far away from a top up whether at home, work or on the highway.

At PACE 2023, you’ll be able to sign up for a Gentari Membership Plan at just RM899 and be rewarded with RM100 worth of Grab vouchers. There are more benefits too, including 50% off charging transactions for a duration of one year upon activation.

Gentari also provides leasing deals for businesses who require a fully electric vehicle fleet, with passenger cars, motorcycles and commercial vans available. With flexible plans, you will be able to find the right one to help reduce your company’s carbon footprint while benefitting from reduced running and maintenance costs.

During your time at PACE 2023, check out all the car brands at the event, which include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi; Volkswagen; Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo ; Subaru; BYD; Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

Each new car booking will be rewarded with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

If you’re looking for a charging provider that you can depend on as you take your first step into the world of electromobility, Gentari is on hand to answer any questions you may have. Find them along with the best deals at PACE 2023 from November 4-5 at Setia City Convention Centre.

