PACE 2023: Come check out the new BMW i5 – special packages worth RM45,000 for iX, irresistible deals

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 4 2023 4:59 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) today and tomorrow, November 4-5, and you can expect lots of fantastic deals on new or pre-owned premium cars at the event.

BMW – through Auto Bavaria – has a product-packed showcase, with the star undoubtedly being the G60 BMW i5, which made its Malaysian debut today at PACE. The all-electric i5 arrives here in its eDrive40 guise, and it’s powered by a single rear-mounted motor offering 313 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

Aside from the debutant, the brand also has a number of other electric vehicle models on show, these being the iX xDrive40 and xDrive50 as well as the iX1 xDrive30 M Sport. Also on display at the Auto Bavaria booth are the 218i Gran Coupe M Sport, with the MINI Electric and Countryman Sport also to be seen.

For the iX, Auto Bavaria will be offering two Exclusive Edition packages for the BEV. Limited to just 50 customers, the packages (Power Up and Carefree) are worth a whopping RM45,000, so that’s a pretty neat deal.

Besides BMW, brands taking part at PACE 2023 include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. Also present at the show are premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

There will be plenty of offers, but that’s not all you can look forward to, because buying a car at PACE will also net you further goodies, as new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The voucher set includes a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Head on over to PACE 2023, which takes place at the SCCC this November 4-5 weekend, for guaranteed vouchers and other rewards when you purchase a car.

