PACE 2023: Book a myTukar vehicle and get vouchers worth RM2,500 – 35% off body and paint services

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 4 2023 7:14 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) today and tomorrow, November 4-5, and there will be plenty of great deals on new or pre-owned premium cars at the event.

If you’re in the market for a used car, look no further than myTukar to provide you with the right pick. At PACE 2023, myTukar is offering the first 50 customers who book a myTukar Certified Car RM2,500 worth of vouchers from event partners V-Kool, Dodomat, Blueair, Recaro and DK Schweizer.

All that’s needed to secure the vouchers is to have your vehicle delivered by November 20. Speaking of cars, the company has a good selection of Certified Cars on display at the event

myTukar is also offering a promotion on its body and paint (B&P) services. Customers who make a body and spray paint booking during the event will get 35% off the price of a spray paint package. The offer is valid for two months from the time of booking. Customers will also receive a free RM150 service credit, which they can redeem at any Carro Care service centre for any service (excluding that from the B&P centre) within three months.

The company is also offering a 10% discount on insurance premium (excluding SST and stamp duty costs) to the first 1,000 customers. To enjoy the offer, customers simply need to key in the unique promo code (MYTUKARPACE) during the transaction process.

There’s no shortage of brands taking part at PACE 2023, with BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. Also present at the show are premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

There will be plenty of offers, but that’s not all you can look forward to, because buying a car at PACE will also net you further goodies, as new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The voucher set includes a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Head on over to PACE 2023, which runs until tomorrow, Sunday November 5, for exceptional offers on new and pre-owned cars as well as guaranteed vouchers and other rewards when you purchase a car.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.