PACE 2023: V-Kool showcasing JPJ-compliant product range – feel how the window film works in a heat demo

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 4 2023 5:02 pm

Here at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) that is ongoing this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor from November 4-5, participation at the event is not limited to auto manufacturers, with brands such as V-Kool taking part.

Window film on its own is rather subtle in its traits, and so V-Kool has set up its booth to demonstrate the qualities of its window films, particularly in their effectiveness for rejecting infrared and ultraviolet rays.

Vehicle window films must comply with standards of 70% visible light transmission (VLT) for the front windscreen and 50% for the two front windows, though there is no limit for the rear windows and rear windscreen. V-Kool window films help beat the heat, not the law, as the brand puts it, and it has a range of products to suit different budgets.

As for automaker brands taking part in PACE 2023, there are BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Volvo; Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to deals from vehicle brands, booking a new car at PACE 2023 also nets you RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, chiefly in Malaysia. The event is also co-sponsored by myTukar, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Head over to PACE 2023, which is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, November 4 to 5.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.