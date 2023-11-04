PACE 2023: Trapo is now into window tint, car coating – check out the ‘Buy Tint Get Free Coating’ promo

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 4 2023 4:55 pm

Trapo may be more famous for its car mats and dashcams, but the fast-rising brand in Malaysia has ventured into the window tint and car coating market. At the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), you can enjoy an exclusive Buy Tint Get Free Coating offer!

Choose from Trapo’s three ranges of window tints – Crystal tint, Dfend security tint or Chroma premium tint – and you’ll also get a complimentary car coating package. Whichever you pick, Trapo films promise reduced glare and improved night vision, an anti-bacterial coating, and high heat reduction while blocking harmful UV rays, lessening eye fatigue.

Trapo Crystal has a non-reflective finish from its 2-mil nano ceramic film, and is priced between RM650 for a small car and RM1,150 for an MPV. You may choose from 15%, 50% and 70% VLT films, and the package is covered by a three-year warranty for peeling, bubbling, fading and adhesive failure.

The next level up is Trapo Dfend, which is a 4-mil nano ceramic security tint film designed with ultimate safety and protection in mind. It is highly shatter- and scratch-resistant, and is priced between RM1,500 and RM2,000 depending on vehicle class. 20%, 50% and 70% VLT films are available, all covered by a five-year warranty.

At the top of the range sits Trapo Chroma premium tint film. A 3-mil metalised film, it offers maximum security with ultra heat-rejection properties. This top-class product is priced between RM2,300 and RM2,800, and comes with a 10-year warranty coverage. All packages also include one free tint replacement in the event of glass replacement or break-ins.

As mentioned, any purchase of a Trapo window tint package at PACE 2023 will entitle you to a free coating offer. Trapo car coatings – three levels available: Quick Shield, Pro Shield and Diamond Shield – offer long durability, supreme hardness, great water beading, high solid content and a reduction of watermark.

On its own, Trapo car coating is priced between RM699 and RM4,350 depending on the level and vehicle size. Warranty coverage ranges from 12 months to four years depending on the chosen package. Head on over to Trapo’s booth at PACE 2023 to get more details on the promos, prices and packages available. Of course, the brand’s signature car mats are available too.

Book a car at PACE and get RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

Participating car brands include Mercedes-Benz by Hap Seng Star, BMW and MINI by Auto Bavaria, Volvo, Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, BYD and Subaru. Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu are represented by EON. There are also premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas and myTukar as a co-sponsor, and the latter has a wide selection of quality used cars here. Come to SCCC this weekend to check out and sample all the marques under one roof.

