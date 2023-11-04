PACE 2023: Audi RS3 Sedan, RS e-tron GT EV shown; Q8 e-tron with Audi Assurance Package until Dec 31

Posted in Audi, Local News / By Mick Chan / November 4 2023 1:24 pm

Ongoing right now is the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend on November 4 and 5, where the best deals on new and pre-owned premium automobiles area to be found, along with the chance to win prizes.

Audi is on location with its selection of fully electric and high-performance machinery, ranging from the Q8 Sportback e-tron, RS e-tron GT and e-tron GT, through combustion-engined models like the Q3 Sportback and A7 Sportback, rounded up by the RS3 Sedan in a suitably extroverted paint finish that is Kyalami Green.

The combustion-powered range of SUVs by Audi starts from RM219,990 for the Q2, RM268,990 for the Q3, RM319,990 for the Q3 Sportback, and up to RM429,990 for the Q5 Sportback.

Meanwhile, fully electric Q models such as the Q8 e-tron 55 in SUV and Sportback forms are offered with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP), which brings a five-year manufacturer’s warranty and a three-year, 45,000 km free maintenance package, as well as five year roadside assistance package. The Audi Assurance Package is offered until December 31, 2023.

Buying a new vehicle at PACE 2023 will also net you additional goodies, as all new vehicle bookings at this event will comes with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

Here, these will include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Audi, brands taking part in PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo, Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, chiefly in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

These deals from Audi and others from the participating brands will be at PACE 2023, so head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend on November 4 and 5.

