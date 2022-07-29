In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 July 2022 11:51 am / 0 comments

Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia has released updated pricing for the 2022 Audi Sportback S Line 3.0 TFSI in the country, which now lists at RM714,907 on-the-road excluding insurance, with 10% sales tax included.

This price is a RM126,564 hike over the SST exemption period from June 2020 which granted CBU models such as this one a 50% SST exemption that is now expired, when it was priced at RM588,343.

As with the C8-generation car’s first appearance in Malaysia in 2019, the A7 Sportback is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine rated to produce 340 PS from 5,200 rpm to 6,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,370 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Engine outputs go to the all four wheels via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Here, the key features which the A7 Sportback S Line 3.0 TFSI has been listed with consists of the S Line exterior package that includes HD matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators and headlamp washers, panoramic sunroof, and 20-inch Audi sport cast alloy wheels of a five-double-arm design in a matte titanium finish, shod in tyres measuring 255/40.

Its interior similarly gets S Line trim. The driver gets a sports contour, flat-bottomed leather-wrapped multifunction three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles with both front occupants receiving 12-way electrically adjustable sports seats (memory for the driver) while elsewhere the cabin is upholstered in Valcona leather with embossed ‘S’ logos to denote the S Line trim variant.

Infotainment equipment here includes the Audi virtual cockpit, smartphone interface, a head-up display and the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound.

Meanwhile for safety kit, included here are Audi pre sense front and rear, adaptive cruise control with speed limiter, efficiency assist, swerve assist and turn assist, lane change warning, exit warning, rear cross traffic assist, lane departure warning and a direct tyre pressure warning system.

As with new models sold through PHS Automotive, the 2022 Audi A7 is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five years of roadside assistance, plus three years of complimentary maintenance.

GALLERY: C8 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI quattro