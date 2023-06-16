2023 Audi e-tron GT launched in Malaysia – up to 458 km EV range, 646 PS; 0-100 in 3.1s; from RM589k

In Audi, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2023 11:05 am / 4 comments

Remember the car Tony Stark drove in Avengers: Endgame? That was the Audi e-tron GT, and the fully electric sports sedan is making its official launch debut today, joining the Q8 e-tron in PHS Automotive Malaysia’s (PHSAM) line-up of e-tron models.

The 2022 World Performance Car of the Year first made its debut in February 2021 and is built on the J1 platform, which is shared with the Porsche Taycan. The e-tron GT measures 4,989 mm long, 1,964 mm wide, 1,414 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. Compared to its SUV stablemate mentioned at the start, the e-tron GT range is a lot simpler when it comes to the number of variants offered.

At the entry level, there’s the e-tron GT quattro that retails at RM588,790 on-the-road without insurance. For the money, you’re getting an all-wheel drive electric powertrain with an electric motor on each axle, with the one at the front being paired with a single-speed transmission, while the rear unit has a two-speed gearbox.

Together, they provide a total system output of 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 630 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h. Should you need a little bit more, an available boost mode temporarily provides you with 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 640 Nm so you can complete the century sprint in just 4.1 seconds. Nifty.

Powering the electric motors is a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 83.7 kWh (93.4 kWh gross) that provides up to 458 km of range following the WLTP standard. For charging, the e-tron GT quattro supports a maximum AC input (Type 2) of 11 kW, with a full charge taking about nine hours. When plugged into a DC fast charger capable of matching the car’s max input of 270 kW, a 5-80% state of charge (SoC) takes just 22.5 minutes.

Standard equipment that is included with this variant include 20-inch black five-spoke aerodynamic module style alloy wheels, controlled dampers (not air suspension), the e-tron sport sound system, Audi drive select, LED headlamps and taillights with dynamic turn signals, the Black appearance package plus, a panoramic glass sunroof, leatherette interior elements, a three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel, perforated leather upholstery, powered front sports seats with driver-side memory function and three-zone climate control.

Infotainment needs are met by the MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch system, which features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through the Audi smartphone interface. Another display present in the interior is the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit (digital instrument cluster).

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the e-tron GT quattro comes standard with eight airbags, Audi pre sense front and rear (includes AEB), adaptive cruise control (with speed limiter, efficiency assist swerve assist and turn assist), lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring as well as front and rear cross traffic assist.

Should you wish to upgrade the kit list, the e-tron GT quattro can also be ordered with the Dynamic Package that brings the asking price up to RM667,790. For the added premium, you get matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, a head-up display, a carbon-fibre roof as well as steel brakes with a hardy tungsten carbide coating (similar to the Porsche Surface Coated Brake system) and red brake calipers.

Other upgrades include interior elements in fine Nappa leather or Dinamica microfibre as well as a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. The onboard AC charger also sees an increase in charging capacity to 22 kW, bringing down the time it takes to reach a full charge down to about 4 hours.

If the e-tron GT quattro is not impressive enough for you, consider the RS e-tron GT instead. The range-topper is priced at RM793,790 and can accelerate from a dead stop to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

2023 Audi e-tron GT quattro spec sheet (top), with Dynamic Package (bottom); click to enlarge

This is made possible by the higher outputs from its pair of electric motors, which provide 598 PS (590 hp or 440 kW) and 830 Nm. As with the “base” option, there’s a boost mode that increases peak power briefly to 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW) so you can get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Range is sacrificed for the added grunt, with 447 km offered by the battery with same energy capacity as the e-tron GT quattro.

In terms of equipment, the RS e-tron GT closely matches the e-tron GT quattro with the Dynamic Package, but it gets some variant-specific items like 21-inch black five-twin-spoke concave module alloys, fine Nappa leather/Dinamica microfibre upholstery, the Glossy carbon styling package, carbon exterior mirror housings, stainless steel pedals, matte Carbon Twill decorative inserts, illuminated glossy carbon scuff plates and a black Dinamica microfibre headliner.

2023 Audi RS e-tron GT spec sheet; click to enlarge

Of more significance are the driving-related features specific to the RS e-tron GT, which include a controlled rear differential lock for the quattro all-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension system.

Each e-tron GT purchased comes with a standard two-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance. Customers can opt to add on the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) that adds another three years to the vehicle warranty for a total of five years. The AAP costs RM12,000 for the e-tron GT quattro variants, while it is RM15,000 for the RS e-tron GT. The EV battery is covered by an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty.

Here’s a breakdown of the Audi e-tron GT range:

Audi e-tron GT quattro – RM588,790; RM600,790 with AAP

Audi e-tron GT quatrro with Dynamic Package – RM667,790; RM679,790 with AAP

Audi RS e-tron GT – RM793,790; RM808,790 with AAP

GALLERY: Audi RS e-tron GT