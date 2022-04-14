In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel / By Mick Chan / 14 April 2022 6:34 pm / 0 comments

The Audi e-tron GT quattro has won the title of 2022 World Performance Car of The Year, marking the continuation of a strong run for the electric vehicle segment at this year’s edition of the awards.

The fully electric German model beat the finalists in its class, which is also comprised of the the BMW M3 and M4, Porsche 911 GT3, the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ and the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R.

From this, the initial entry list was trimmed to be comprised of the e-tron GT quattro, M3/M4 and the GR86/BRZ joint entries. The overall 2022 World Car of The Year award went to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which also collected the accolades of 2022 World Electric Car of The Year as well as for 2022 World Car Design of The Year.

Meanwhile, the 2022 World Urban Car of The Year title went to the Toyota Yaris Cross, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS was awarded 2022 World Luxury Car of The Year.

Being the entry point to the e-tron GT range, the e-tron GT quattro packs a dual-motor powertrain comprised of a 238 PS front motor and a 435 PS rear motor for 476 PS in total system output, or up to 530 PS and 640 Nm in Launch Control for 2.5 seconds. Thus configured, the 0-100 km/h sprint is elapsed in 4.1 seconds and its tops speed is 245 km/h.

The e-tron GT quattro has an even more muscular rangemate in the RS e-tron GT, packing uprated outputs of 598 PS and 830 Nm of torque, or up to 646 PS in boost mode. Fully extended, the RS e-tron GT does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

