In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 14 April 2022 3:37 pm / 1 comment

The 2022 World Car Awards has seen the Mercedes-Benz EQS being named the 2022 World Luxury Car of the Year. The automaker’s flagship EV sedan won the category with 789 points, finishing ahead of the other two finalists, the BMW iX (784 points) and Genesis GV70 (752 points).

The win by the EQS makes it two in a row for Mercedes in the category, as the W223 S-Class won the title last year. The brand has had quite a bit of success in the Luxury segment of the awards – since the category began in 2014, it has bagged five of the nine titles, this year’s included.

Globally, the EQS is available in three regular variants. There’s a base EQS 350, in which a single rear electric motor makes 215 kW (292 PS) and 565 Nm of torque, while the EQS 450+ bumps power up to 245 kW (333 PS).

Meanwhile, the EQS 580 4Matic comes with twin motors to provide all-wheel drive and total system output of 385 kW (523 PS) and 855 Nm. Aside from this, there’s an AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, which has up to 560 kW (761 PS) and a whopping 1,020 Nm. The car is expected to be launched in Malaysia, given its appearance on the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia website last month, when the company began registrations of interest for it.

The coveted World Car of the Year title for 2022 went to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the all-electric hatchback finishing ahead of the Kia EV6, the 2022 European Car of the Year winner and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Ioniq 5 also bagged the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year (where it pipped the EQS as well as the Audi e-tron GT) and the 2022 World Car Design of the Year titles.