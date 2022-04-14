In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Anthony Lim / 14 April 2022 10:57 am / 1 comment

The winners of the 2022 World Car Awards have been officially announced, and the car that has secured the coveted World Car of the Year title this year is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 scored 815 points to finish ahead of the Kia EV6, the 2022 European Car of the Year winner, which obtained 808 points. Rounding off the all-electric trio of finalists was the Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 773 points.

The Ioniq 5 was a big winner at this year’s awards, for it also bagged the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year and the 2022 World Car Design of the Year gongs. In the former, a new addition to the awards this year, the Hyundai edged out the Audi e-tron GT and the Mercedes-Benz EQS for the award, and for the Design award it again pipped the Audi e-tron GT for the title, with the Kia EV6 finishing third.

The journey towards selecting the 2022 World Car of the Year began with an initial entry list of 28 vehicles, which was then shortlisted to three finalists on March 15, with a jury of 102 distinguished international automotive journalists from 33 countries voting to decide the winner.

As for the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award, an initial entry list of 11 vehicles was reduced to the three finalists. In the World Car Design of the Year segment, a design panel consisting of six highly respected world design experts was asked to first review each candidate before shortlisting them to the final three and voting to establish the winner. The results were announced at a presentation ahead of the New York International Auto Show.

The Ioniq 5 was launched in Malaysia last month, and goes on sale in Lite, Plus and Max variant forms. The Lite features a 58 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and a rear-wheel drive configuration, while the Plus is a higher-spec version of the 58 kWh RWD car. The range-topping Max has a 72.6 kWh battery and is a dual-motor AWD model. Prices are RM199,888 for the Lite, RM229,888 for the Plus and RM259,888 for the Max, all on-the-road without insurance, with full exemption from import and excise duties as well as road tax.