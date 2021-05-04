In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2021 11:47 am / 0 comments

The Audi e-tron GT, unveiled back in February and immediately available for pre-orders in its home market, will now begin shipping to all 27 European markets, including the UK. In Germany, the e-tron GT quattro starts from 99,800 euros (RM494k), while the RS e-tron GT starts from 138,200 euros (RM684k).

Audi said it has collected quite a number of bookings for the fully electric Gran Turismo, and the model will build on the four rings’ electric mobility success. Last year, Audi was the largest electric carmaker among the three big premium German brands. The e-tron and e-tron Sportback models recorded year-on-year growth of 79.5% in 2020, with 47,324 units delivered.

Currently, more than 80% of Audi cars have been electrified, and the automaker is planning to increase the number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from three to seven this year. It aims to have more than 20 BEV models and an expanded plug-in hybrid line-up by 2025.

To quickly recap, both the e-tron GT models feature twin electric motors, one powering each axle. In the base quattro variant, the front motor puts out 238 PS (175 kW), and the rear makes 435 PS (320 kW). Together, they produce 476 PS (350 kW) and 630 Nm, but power shoots up to 530 PS and 640 Nm in a short 2.5-second window during Launch Control. Here, the 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 4.1 seconds, and it tops out at 245 km/h.

In the RS e-tron GT, the front motor produces the same output, while the rear motor is only slightly more powerful with an output of 456 PS (335 kW). The combined system output is 598 PS (440 kW) and 830 Nm of torque, but in boost mode it can make up to 646 PS (475 kW). This is good for a century dash time of 3.3 seconds, and top speed is rated at 250 km/h.

Like the Taycan, the rear motor sends power to the wheels via a two-speed transmission. The first close-ratio gear provides peak accelerative performance, but drivers can choose to set off in the long-ratio second gear for the daily drive.

An 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers a range of up to 487 km (WLTP cycle) on a full charge. Thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, the e-tron GT supports ultra fast DC charging of up to 270 kW, which means a five-minute charge time will provide 100 km of range. To cope with charging at such high levels, four separate cooling circuits help regulate temperature to ensure optimal charge rates.

