25 January 2022

The tax exemption for electric vehicles (EVs) announced in Budget 2022, which proposes that CBU fully-imported EVs will be completely exempt from import duty, excise duty and sales tax from the start of this year until December 31, 2023, is expected to see more EVs making their way into this market.

Quite a few companies have already begun introducing models, or have outlined plans for the period. Sime Darby has been one of these – while the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Kona Electric are very much spearheads of the movement, the group has said it’s going all in with EVs, so we can expect that there will be activity from the Ford end, with the Mustang Mach-E likely to be part of intended future plans.

Based on specifications, the all-electric SUV sounds quite compelling, especially in its rear-wheel drive guise, which is available in standard or extended range versions. In its base Standard Range form, the RWD Mach-E features a 75.7 kWh battery (installed capacity, and around 70 kWh in usable capacity), offering around 440 km of operating range.

The RWD Extended Range, meanwhile, features a 98.7 kWh battery (again, installed capacity, with usable capacity rated at around 91 kW), and this is good enough for 610 km of range (WLTP). Outputs, which were revised in 2020, are 266 hp (269 PS or 198 kW) for the SR and 290 hp (294 PS or 216 kW) for the ER, with both range versions featuring a similar 430 Nm of torque. Both versions will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in around seven seconds.

In terms of charging, the SR supports up to 115 kW of DC fast charging, while the ER ups this to 150 kW. At the maximum charge rate, this can add up to around 90 km of range in just 10 minutes, and get the standard 75.7 kWh RWD from 10% to 80% in approximately 38 minutes. With the ER, 117 km of range can be added in 10 minutes, and it takes around 45 minutes to get from 10-80% SOC at the maximum charging rate.

How much would it be expected to go for, should it arrive? Well, in the UK, the base RWD SR starts from £42,530 (RM240,000), so looking at a price tag at the RM250k mark on would be about a good indicator. Would a Mustang Mach-E price in that range sound appealing to buyers? We’d love to hear your views about this in the comments section.

Of course, desire and reality are two different things, because even if SDAC has plans in place to bring it in, the SUV may take a long while to get here. That’s because supply isn’t able to keep up with demand. Australia ruled out the introduction of the SUV late last year, simply due to the fact that overwhelming global demand meant there were no cars available for that market. Given this, expect grey market examples to pop up before anything official happens.

