The tax exemption for electric vehicles (EVs) announced in Budget 2022, which proposes that CBU fully-imported EVs will be completely exempt from import duty, excise duty and sales tax from the start of this year until December 31, 2023, is expected to see more EVs making their way into this market.
Quite a few companies have already begun introducing models, or have outlined plans for the period. Sime Darby has been one of these – while the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Kona Electric are very much spearheads of the movement, the group has said it’s going all in with EVs, so we can expect that there will be activity from the Ford end, with the Mustang Mach-E likely to be part of intended future plans.
Based on specifications, the all-electric SUV sounds quite compelling, especially in its rear-wheel drive guise, which is available in standard or extended range versions. In its base Standard Range form, the RWD Mach-E features a 75.7 kWh battery (installed capacity, and around 70 kWh in usable capacity), offering around 440 km of operating range.
The RWD Extended Range, meanwhile, features a 98.7 kWh battery (again, installed capacity, with usable capacity rated at around 91 kW), and this is good enough for 610 km of range (WLTP). Outputs, which were revised in 2020, are 266 hp (269 PS or 198 kW) for the SR and 290 hp (294 PS or 216 kW) for the ER, with both range versions featuring a similar 430 Nm of torque. Both versions will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in around seven seconds.
In terms of charging, the SR supports up to 115 kW of DC fast charging, while the ER ups this to 150 kW. At the maximum charge rate, this can add up to around 90 km of range in just 10 minutes, and get the standard 75.7 kWh RWD from 10% to 80% in approximately 38 minutes. With the ER, 117 km of range can be added in 10 minutes, and it takes around 45 minutes to get from 10-80% SOC at the maximum charging rate.
How much would it be expected to go for, should it arrive? Well, in the UK, the base RWD SR starts from £42,530 (RM240,000), so looking at a price tag at the RM250k mark on would be about a good indicator. Would a Mustang Mach-E price in that range sound appealing to buyers? We’d love to hear your views about this in the comments section.
Of course, desire and reality are two different things, because even if SDAC has plans in place to bring it in, the SUV may take a long while to get here. That’s because supply isn’t able to keep up with demand. Australia ruled out the introduction of the SUV late last year, simply due to the fact that overwhelming global demand meant there were no cars available for that market. Given this, expect grey market examples to pop up before anything official happens.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
-
-
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
-
-
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
-
-
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
-
-
-
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
-
-
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
-
-
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
-
-
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
-
-
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
-
-
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
-
-
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
-
-
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
-
-
-
-
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
-
-
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
-
-
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
-
-
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
-
-
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
-
-
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-