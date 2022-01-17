In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 17 January 2022 7:06 pm / 0 comments

The latest company to announce tax-free pricing for its electric vehicles is Porsche, via its local distributor Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP). For 2022, the Taycan now starts from RM508,000 nett for the base rear-wheel-drive model, undercutting the previous base price by more than RM76,000.

For just RM10,000 more than the base 2021 Taycan, you can now get the all-wheel-drive 4S, retailing at RM595,000 – that’s RM105,000 less expensive than before. Moving up to the Turbo now costs you “just” RM793,000 (a saving of a little over RM224,000), while the top Turbo S is now nearly RM218,000 cheaper at RM934,000. With this, the entire Taycan range now slides under the million-ringgit mark.

As part of the announcement, SDAP also introduced the new Taycan GTS in Malaysia. Slotting between the 4S and Turbo, it produces 517 PS (598 PS on overboost), delivers a WLTP-rated range of 504 km from its 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery and is priced at RM708,000 for the sedan. No word yet on the new Sport Turismo wagon body style, however.

The Cross Turismo “off-road” wagon has also seen some significant price drops – the base model starts from RM555,000 (just over RM90,000 cheaper), while the 4S goes for RM617,000 (RM111,727 less). The most powerful Cross Turismo, the Turbo, is yours for RM798,000, or nearly RM171,000 cheaper than before. Note that these prices do not include registration costs (although EVs are exempted from road tax) or any of the options you would doubtless like to spec.

Speaking of options, however, SDAP has upgraded the standard spec of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo models for 2022, meaning that you will no longer have to pay extra for these features. All cars now come with four-zone automatic climate control, power-folding door mirrors, a passenger-side touchscreen and ParkAssist with a 360-degree camera system.

Also included as part of the purchase price are a 22 kW onboard AC charger (double the capacity of the original 11 kW unit), a Mobile Charger Connect with a five-inch touchscreen and WiFi connectivity, a Mode 3 (Type 2) charging cable and a Home Energy Manager for controlling the charging power to prevent an overload of the house’s electrical system.

The confirmation of new pricing for the Taycan comes just days after Shell and Porsche Asia Pacific announced the opening of the first 180 kW DC fast charging station on a joint cross-border high-speed charging network. The two charging points in Tangkak, Johor are just the first of six stations to enter operations in the first quarter of 2022.