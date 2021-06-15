In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 15 June 2021 4:38 pm / 0 comments

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has just set another electric production car record, this time at the second longest permanent race track in the world, The Bend Motorsport Park. It is located in South Australia (100 km away from Adelaide), and is the country’s newest racing circuit.

The Taycan Turbo S lapped the 7.7 km-long GT circuit with an impressive time of 3 minutes 30.344 seconds, and piloting this Carmine Red model is Porsche Track Experience chief driving instructor and former Bathurst 1000 winner, Luke Youlden. That’s just eight seconds slower than the 3:22.066 production car lap time Youlden set with the 911 Turbo, or six seconds slower than the previous 911 GT2 RS.

“The lap time of the Taycan just absolutely blew me away. You drive it in a similar way to any other Porsche sports car. The turn-in, handling and acceleration were outstanding. The power out of the corners is definitely where it makes up a lot of time,” said Youlden.

He also said the Taycan is not too dissimilar to a petrol-driven car. “It’s unbelievably dynamic. Even though it is a little bit heavier, the batteries are very, very low so the centre of gravity is extremely low, which obviously makes the handling and the braking exceptionally good.” It also has all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, plus the instant acceleration certainly helps around the 35-corner circuit.

“To be that close to the old GT2 RS lap record around here? Unbelievable. It’s extremely fast. We did repeated 2.5 seconds 0-100 km/h runs in this car and that sort of feel off the corner was also where the Taycan makes up most of its lap time. It’s unbelievable,” Youlden explained.