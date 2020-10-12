In Cars, Local News, Porsche, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 12 October 2020 10:25 am / 3 comments

At long last, the Porsche Taycan has landed in Malaysia. The full range is available for purchase, starting with the “entry-level” Taycan 4S from RM725k, Taycan Turbo from RM999k, and range-topper Taycan Turbo S from RM1,195,000. These are OTR prices with duties and taxes, but before options and excludes insurance.

The 4S is more than enough for most people to start off with, offering 435 PS (320 kW) and 640 Nm of torque, but an overboost function briefly pushes it to 530 PS (390 kW). That’s good for a zero to 100 km/h time of four seconds, while the top speed is 250 km/h.

A 79.2-kWh litihium-ion battery pack is standard, but this can be upgraded to the 93.4-kWh Performance Battery Plus, which provides up to 464 km of range on a full charge. The larger battery is standard on the Turbo and Turbo S variants, although the range isn’t quite as far due to their higher output. For the Taycan Turbo, its dual-motor setup provides 625 PS (460 kW) or 680 PS (500 kW) on overboost, and 850 Nm of torque. It does the century sprint in a blistering 3.2 seconds, while the Vmax goes up to 260 km/h.

The Turbo S, meanwhile, packs 625 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque, but the overboost function raises output to 761 PS (560 kW), trimming the 0-100 km/h sprint time down to 2.8 seconds. The best part about it is its repeatable performance – Porsche says you can do launch control multiple times over and still get the same peak performance.

There’s a lot of ground to cover here, so if you’re keen to learn all about the Taycan, click here. Also, watch our walk-around review of the car, and let us know what you think, below.

