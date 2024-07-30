2024 Porsche Taycan facelift in Malaysia gallery – 8 variants; up to 1,034 PS, 678 km EV range; fr RM575k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / July 30 2024 10:13 am

The facelifted Porsche Taycan made its Malaysian debut last month at the Porsche World Roadshow, and we’re now bringing you a few galleries of some of the variants that are available. First revealed globally in February this year, the refreshed electric vehicle (EV) gets some mild styling tweaks to go along with major upgrades to its powertrain.

In terms of visual changes, there’s a revised front bumper that omits the black “tear” that visually connects the headlamps (now available with a quad-projector matrix LED option) to the side air vents. There’s also an optional illuminated Porsche logo at the back, while the front fenders sport a noticeable crease on them.

Sharper bumpers are fitted to the Turbo and Turbo S, with these variants also receiving Turbonite grey touches (including the badges) and retaining the “tear” element at the front to differentiate them from the rest of the line-up.

Moving inside, the Porsche Driver Experience is made up of a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument display, a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, a separate 8.4-inch portrait-format touchscreen as well as an optional 10.9-inch front passenger touchscreen. The system runs newer software like in the updated Cayenne, with 3D visualisation of driver assistance systems, a configurable battery status display and app support being features.

Other revisions include a tweaked steering wheel that sees a track skip button replacing the dedicated regenerative braking button and a standard rotary drive mode selector, the latter with a push-to-pass button if the Sport Chrono Package optioned.

With the newly introduced Turbo GT, there are now eight variants of the Taycan to choose from. It’s a lot of data to sift through, so here’s a simplified overview of the entire line-up, including on-the-road pricing without insurance:

Porsche Taycan – RM575,000

Electric motor(s) output: 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 410 Nm with or without overboost engaged (Performance Battery); 435 PS (429 hp or 320 kW) and 420 Nm with or without overboost engaged (Performance Battery Plus); RWD

0-100 km/h time: 4.8 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 230 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 89 kWh gross (82.3 kWh net) Performance Battery; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net) Performance Battery Plus

Range (WLTP): 503-590 km (Performance Battery); 579-678 km (Performance Battery Plus)

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in five hours (Performance Battery) or six hours (Performance Battery Plus)

DC charging: 270 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes (Performance Battery); 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes (Performance Battery Plus)

EV road tax: RM545 (Performance Battery); RM615 (Performance Battery Plus

Porsche Taycan 4S – RM675,000

Electric motor(s) output: 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW) nominal, 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 695 Nm with overboost engaged (Performance Battery); 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) nominal, 598 (590 hp or 440 kW) and 710 Nm with overboost engaged (Performance Battery Plus); AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.7 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 250 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 89 kWh gross (82.3 kWh net) Performance Battery; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net) Performance Battery Plus

Range (WLTP): 474-557 km (Performance Battery); 549-642 km (Performance Battery Plus)

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in five hours (Performance Battery) or six hours (Performance Battery Plus)

DC charging: 270 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes (Performance Battery); 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes (Performance Battery Plus)

EV road tax: RM715 (Performance Battery); RM915 (Performance Battery Plus

Porsche Taycan Turbo – RM905,000

Electric motor(s) output: 707 PS (697 hp or 520 kW) nominal, 884 PS (872 hp or 650 kW) and 890 Nm with overboost engaged; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 2.7 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 260 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 557-630 km

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in six hours

DC charging: 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes

EV road tax: RM2,165

Porsche Taycan Turbo S – RM1,060,000

Electric motor(s) output: 775 PS (764 hp or 570 kW) nominal, 952 PS (939 hp or 700 kW) and 1,110 Nm with overboost engaged; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 2.4 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 260 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 558-630 km

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in six hours

DC charging: 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes

EV road tax: RM2,915

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – RM1,160,000

Electric motor(s) output: 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) nominal, 1,034 PS (1,019 hp or 760 kW) and 1,240 Nm with overboost engaged; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 2.3 seconds (with launch control); 2.2 seconds (with launch control and Weissach Package)

Top speed: 290 km/h; 305 km/h (with Weissach Package)

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 528-554 km; 538-555 km (with Weissach Package)

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in six hours

DC charging: 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes

EV road tax: RM3,065

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – RM625,000

Electric motor(s) output: 435 PS (429 hp or 320 kW) and 585 Nm with or without overboost engaged; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 4.7 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 220 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 517-613 km

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in six hours

DC charging: 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes

EV road tax: RM615

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – RM700,000

Electric motor(s) output: 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) nominal, 598 PS (590 hp or 440 kW) and 695 Nm with overboost engaged; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.8 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 240 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 517-610 km

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in six hours

DC charging: 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes

EV road tax: RM915

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – RM915,000

Electric motor(s) output: 707 PS (697 hp or 520 kW) nominal, 884 PS (872 hp or 650 kW) and 890 Nm with overboost engaged; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 2.8 seconds (with launch control)

Top speed: 250 km/h

Battery: Nickel manganese cobalt; 105 kWh gross (97 kWh net)

Range (WLTP): 515-597 km

AC charging: 22 kW AC, 0-100% in six hours

DC charging: 320 kW, 10-80% in 18 minutes

EV road tax: RM2,165

Improvements to the powertrain also extend to more powerful regenerative braking that can now recover up to 400 kW of kinetic energy, while air suspension is now standard for the Taycan. All-wheel drive models can be specified with Porsche Active Ride roll stabilization, with other available options being Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus, with an electronic locking rear differential), rear-wheel steering as well as steel (with a tungsten carbide coating) or carbon ceramic brakes.

