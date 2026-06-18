Porsche Taycan updated for MY2027 – new E-Shift virtual gearshifts, Manthey Kit, PCM with enhanced UI

In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Gerard Lye / June 18 2026 10:17 am

The Porsche Taycan gets updated for the 2027 model year, with one of the big changes being the addition of E-Shift. This is a new function that serves to increase driver engagement by way of simulated gearshifts, which is something we’ve seen in other electric vehicles such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Lexus RZ.

In the Taycan, drivers will have eight virtual gears to cycle through using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. For that extra sense of realism, noticeable gear-shift jerks, gear-specific drag torque (comparable to engine braking) and a virtual rev limiter are all part of the system. There’s also the reinterpreted Porsche Electric Sport Sound that adapts to the driving situation based on load and “engine speed.”

E-Shift is available as an option for all Taycan variants but comes standard on the Taycan Turbo GT. Specifying it adds a GT sports steering wheel with said paddles as well as an additional mode switch placed just below the drive mode selector. The transmission mapping and sound characteristics of E-Shift are tailored to each model.

For customers with bigger budgets, Porsche is offering the Manthey Kit for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package that introduces aerodynamic, chassis and powertrain optimisations. This ties in with Porsche reclaiming the EV production car lap record at the Nürburgring, and the Manthey Kit can be ordered direct from the factory or as a retrofit.

If more range is what you’re after, rear-wheel drive, entry-level variants of the Taycan can be optioned with summer tyres that offer low rolling resistance. Porsche says these tyres (paired with 20-inch wheels), along with the Performance Battery Plus, will net you up to 20 km more range for as much as 700 km following the WLTP standard.

Other changes involve the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, which has been enhanced to offer up to five times more computing power than its predecessor. The look of the Porsche Digital Interaction (Porsche DI) system is also improved with clearer graphic structures, minimalist icons and dynamic animations for an uncluttered appearance.

There are also widgets for quick access to various functions, and certain apps can be displayed in either split-screen or full-screen modes. The Taycan’s interior ambience can also be change with the Themes app, while AI makes the voice control system even more useful. Lastly, wireless smartphone charging is about 1.5 times faster thanks to an increase in charging power to 25 watts.

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