Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, 6 N launched in Malaysia – 650 PS, 0-100 km/h fr 3.2 secs, up to 487 km WLTP; fr RM444k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hyundai, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / June 11 2026 9:44 pm

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

At last, Hyundai has brought the high-performance N brand into Malaysia for real this time, after multiple false dawns with limited-run units. The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) saw the launch of the electric Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, the latter also making its first appearance here.

Let’s start with pricing, with both cars arriving slightly below their estimates. The Ioniq 5 N is priced at RM443,888 on-the-road without insurance, while the 6 N is only a little bit dearer at RM449,888. Both figures include an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for not just the battery but for the entire vehicle.

For a limited time, buyers will receive a launch package consisting of either a free AC wallbox charger or RM1,800 in JomCharge credits, N merchandise worth up to RM2,000 and interest rates as low as 1.97% per annum. It should be noted that the cars will be offered on an indent basis and are made to order.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

The pricing may seem steep, especially given that the Tesla Model 3 Performance offers a similar amount of, well, performance at just over half the money. But remember that there were whispers of the tax-free Ioniq 5 N retailing at around RM390,000 – before its launch was postponed when Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) took over the distributorship last year – and EVs CBU fully imported from the republic are now slapped with the standard 50% of combined import and excise duties.

In any case, the N models are very serious machines, both powered by dual motors that push out 226 PS (166 kW) at the front and 383 PS (282 kW) at the rear. Together, they produce 609 PS (448 kW) and 740 Nm of torque – or 650 PS (478 kW) and 750 Nm with the sillily-named N Grin Boost (NGB) mode engaged.

Turn on N Launch Control and the Ioniq 5 N is able to blitz its way to 100 km/h 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 260 km/h. Meanwhile, the slightly lighter Ioniq 6 N completes the century sprint in just 3.2 seconds, but despite its sleeker shape, its top whack is actually a bit lower at 257 km/h.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Maximising the cars’ performance are a set of tools such as an 11-step N Torque Distribution that shunts power variably between the front and rear axles, the N Race function with Sprint (full power and cooling for hot laps) and Endurance (maximum range for longer drives) modes, a similarly-configured N Battery Preconditioning with Drag and Track modes (the latter has been replaced by Sprint and Endurance modes on the 6 N) and two custom N buttons on the steering wheel.

Perhaps the most well-known of these features are those that simulate a sporting petrol powertrain. These are N e-Shift that apes the gearshifts of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, paired with the N Active Sound+ that can mimic the sound of the i30 N’s 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine or even a fighter jet. The noise is piped through the eight-speaker Bose sound system and dual exterior speakers.

The 6 N gets an enhanced version of the system that tweaks the sound of the “petrol engine” (Ignition) and swaps out the fighter jet noise (Supersonic) with a “futuristic sci-fi” mode called Lightspeed. The “gear ratios” are also shorter in N e-Shift mode, and on both models you can now use this feature in all modes – yes, even in Eco mode with the cruise control on – which wasn’t possible on initial 5 N units.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

It’s not just straight-line speed that’s the focus here – the N duo can also party in the corners, with an N Drift Optimiser that now allows users to adjust the initiation and angle of the drift as well as the amount of wheel spin in steps to match their skill level and driving style. There’s also an N Pedal function that uses regenerative braking to simulate left-foot braking, initiating weight transfer and reducing understeer.

These toys go hand-in-hand with the far-reaching chassis tweaks that include additional spot-welding points and structural adhesive. The 5 N also gains some inner wheelhouse strengthening to improve steering response, as well as more rigid suspension mounts. Meanwhile, the 6 N receives a rear cowl cross bar and additional subframe mounting, rear wheelhouse reinforcement and a stiffer underbody cover.

All this helps to increase torsional stiffness over their respective base models, by as much as 19.8% in the case of the 6 N. Also exclusive to the N models is bespoke suspension tuning and an electronic limited-slip differential to enhance agility, as well as larger brakes with 400 mm discs at the front.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Not that range is a big consideration for these cars, but with an 84 kWh NMC battery, the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N can travel up to 448 km and 487 km on a single charge respectively on the WLTP cycle. The second-generation pack – shared with the facelifted Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 – provides an increase in DC fast charging power, allowing them to be topped up from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes despite a mild battery capacity upgrade over the pre-facelifted models.

Setting the N models apart from the regular Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are flared fenders housing fatter forged wheels and Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres (measuring 21 inches for the 5 N and 20 inches for the 6 N), aggressive front and rear bumpers and red accents. Being a sedan, the Ioniq 6 N – based on the facelifted Ioniq 6, hence the split headlights – gains a swan-neck rear wing.

Inside, both models receive a bespoke N steering wheel with additional buttons for the various performance functions, along with (manually-adjustable) leather and Alcantara bucket seats with illuminated N logos and “chequered flag” pedals. They also get the upgraded connected car Navigation System (ccNS) for the 12.3-inch instrument and infotainment displays that finally add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

The 5 N also gains a fixed centre console with knee pads to support your knees under hard cornering. You still get a sliding armrest as well as USB-C ports and a Qi wireless charger, but as this is the latest updated version, the car gains not only the powertrain software updates from the 6 N but also minor spec updates like double-glazed rear windows.

Meanwhile, the 6 N receives welcome upgrades from the facelifted Ioniq 6, most notably the new centre console with twin USB-C ports and a more compact and fully-featured physical control panel that frees up space for more storage. A built-in mount in the roof – allowing you to attach an action camera – is also unique to the 6 N, as is a Track Manager lap timer and analyser.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (left) and 6 N

Safety-wise, the 5 N and 6 N come with a full list of driver assists, including autonomous emergency braking with junction turning auto brake, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, curve speed reduction, lane centring assist, auto lane change, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and adaptive high beam.

The list of colours available for the 5 N is vast and includes Atlas White, Cyber Grey Metallic, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Grey Pearl and Soultronic Orange Pearl for the gloss options, as well as matte Atlas White, Gravity Gold and Ecotronic Grey.

A more restricted palette for the 6 N lists Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic, Abyss Black and matte Nocturne Grey and Gravity Gold. Of course, both cars can be had in N’s signature Performance Blue, offered in solid and matte versions for the 5 N and pearl for the 6 N.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at KLIMS 2026

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 N at KLIMS 2026

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