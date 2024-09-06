Hyundai Ioniq 5 N previewed in Malaysia – 650 PS, 770 Nm EV hot hatch with 8DCT feel; 0-100 3.4s; RM390k?

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / September 6 2024 12:34 pm

Here’s a surprise from Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM). Sitting at the corner of Hyundai’s booth at the Sime Darby Motors Automania event that starts today (Carpark B, National Stadium Bukit Jalil) is this, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. This is the Ioniq 5 EV touched by the carmaker’s N performance division, and the 2024 World Performance Car of the Year has jaw-dropping performance and looks.

The I5N’s local debut is being billed as a preview by HSDM – there’s no official indicative price, but officials say that they are open to indent orders, which means that if you want one of these baby blue beasts (other colours are available, of course), you can get in touch with HSDM. More on the RRP below. By the way, this is the Malaysian distributor’s second N product after the i30 N.

The I5N dual-motor AWD powertrain has a total of 609 PS (448 kW) and 740 Nm of torque. With N Grin Boost (NGB) engaged, max figures rise to 650 PS (478 kW) and 770 Nm for 10 seconds and 0-100 km/h takes just 3.4 seconds, or a tenth slower without NGB. Top speed is 260 km/h.

Powering the pair of electric motors is an 84 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 448 km of range in the WLTP cycle. The DC fast charging max rate is 350 kW, and a 10-80% state of charge can be achieved in just 18 minutes with this 800V EV.

Compared to the regular Ioniq 5, the N sports a wider body, revised front and rear aprons to promote better cooling and aerodynamics, a black interior with plenty of sporty touches, bucket seats (with illuminated N logo), a more rigid body-in-white structure, a rear electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) and beefier brakes, which calipers are painted in red.

In addition, there’s a list of N branded features that add performance and/or fun – they are:

N Pedal – provides instant turn-in behavior and enhanced throttle sensitivity

N Drift Optimiser – maintain a drift angle more easily

N Torque Distribution – provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution with 11 levels of adjustment

N Grin Boost – temporary power boost

N Launch Control – provides three different traction levels for the best possible start

N Battery Pre-conditioning – sets the battery up for specific driving requirements: Drag for a short burst of full power and Track for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.

N Race – optimises the EV’s endurance by giving drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage: Endurance, which maximises range on track, or Sprint that prioritises power and provides shorter bursts of full energy

N Brake Regen – a specific regenerative braking system that offers up to 0.6 G of decelerative force

N e-shift – simulates the gearshifts made by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission by controlling the torque output, providing a jolt feeling between shifts

N Active Sound+ – uses 10 speakers (eight internal, two external) to generate three distinct sound themes

The Ioniq 5 N has all the things that make ICE hot hatches/performance cars desirable, just that it’s an EV. How much? HSDM did not officially mention a figure, but sales personnel at the event told us that the asking price is RM390k, and that the unit on show here is the final of the three units from the first batch to not have an owner yet. Beyond this, it’ll be indent orders only.

EV enthusiasts will no doubt be thinking of the Tesla Model 3 Performance as a rival. The M3P has 460 hp, a 0-100 km/h time of 3.1 seconds and 261 km/h top speed. The sedan’s 79 kWh battery pack offers up to 528 km of WLTP range. It’s priced from RM242k before options, which is much cheaper than the Hyundai, but the Tesla is less overtly sporty and perhaps less ‘car guy’ than the I5N, which is quite a sight too.

Browse the gallery below and tell us what you think of the Ioniq 5 N.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at Sime Darby Motors Automania

