By Mick Chan / 27 January 2023

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has released updated specifications list for the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Malaysia, which continues to be available in three variants for this market – Lite, Plus, and Max.

Key changes to the fully electric CUV for this update include the omission of the solar roof, while the top Max variant now gets a head-up display (HUD) unit for the driver.

Powertrain and battery specifications remain as before, with the Lite and Plus being the single-motor, RWD variants powered by a 58 kWh battery that offers a maximum range of 384 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Max similarly continues to get a 72.6 kWh battery with up to 430 km of battery range (WLTP) on offer.

As such, the 2023 iteration of the Ioniq 5 in Malaysia does without the larger 77.4 kWh battery that was introduced for European and United States markets.

Rolling stock for the 2023 Ioniq 5 remains as before, where the Lite and Plus are fitted with 19-inch wheels shod in 235/55 tyres, while the Max gets 20-inch wheels wearing 255/45 tyres.

Like before, the Lite and Plus variants of the 2023 Ioniq 5 for Malaysia are propelled by a 170 PS/340 Nm rear-mounted motor, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the more potent, dual-motor Max variant outputs 305 PS and 605 Nm of torque to all four wheels, doing 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. All variants reach a top speed of 185 km/h.

Charging the 2023 Ioniq 5 at 11 kW AC from flat to fully charged will take five hours in the 58 kWh Lite and Plus, while the 72.6 kWh Max takes 6.1 hours using this charging output. DC charging at 50 kW from 10% to 80% will take 47 minutes for all variants across both battery sizes, and the full 350 kW DC charging output will do a 10%-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes, across all variants.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the Hyundai SmartSense suite includes blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, leading vehicle departure alert, smart cruise control with Stop & Go, high beam assist, driver attention warning, rear occupant alert, manual speed limit assist, and forward collision avoidance assist.

The blind spot view monitor is specified on the Plus and Max variants, while the base Lite gets Safe Exit Assist warning, and the Plus and Max gain the active assist version of the Safe Exit Alert system.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 specifications in Malaysia; click to enlarge

Inside, the 2023 Ioniq 5 gets cloth upholstery in the Lite variant, while the Plus and Max get leather trim. Front seat adjustment in automatic for the driver and manual for the passenger in the Lite, while Plus and Max both get electric adjustment for both driver and front passenger seats.

The Max variant additionally gets heated front seats as well as heated and ventilated rear seats, along with driver and passenger Premium Relaxation seats. In terms of interior colour scheme, all three variants of the 2023 model can be specified in a single-tone black scheme, while unique to the Max is the choice of Dark Pebble Gray or Dark Teal, which will contrast with the light-coloured leather.

In terms of exterior colours, the Lite and Plus variants are available in Atlas White and Phantom Black Pearl. Colours exclusive to the Lite are Mystic Olive Green Pearl and Cyber Gray Metallic, while the exclusive to the Plus are Galactic Gray Metallic and Digital Teal Green Pearl. The Max gets its own selection, comprised of Gravity Gold Matte, Lucid Blue Pearl and Shooting Star Gray Matte.

According to the Hyundai Malaysia website, the Ioniq 5 is now priced at RM207,808 for the 58 kWh Lite, RM238,408 for the 58 kWh Plus, and RM270,408 for the top 72.6 kWh Max.

We’ve reviewed the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 in range-topping Max guise; check out the review here.

GALLERY: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Max 72.6 kWh AWD in Malaysia