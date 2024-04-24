2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance now available from RM242k – 460 hp, 0-100 in 3.1s, 528 km range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / April 24 2024 9:35 am

Tesla has finally released the Performance model of the Tesla Model 3 Highland range. Previously speculated to be called the Model 3 Ludricous because of the badging seen on the rear and the fact that the top of the line S and X are called Plaid instead of Performance, it appears Tesla has decided to stick with the Performance name here.

In Malaysia, it is priced from RM242,000. This price is excluding the RM1,000 booking fee and of course the various other upgrades you can add onto the car such as colour and interior upgrades.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance’s new “Performance Drive Unit” has dual motors, one on each axle. Total output is 460 hp for the model that we get, which is exported from Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai. If you read foreign coverage you may see 510 hp mentioned but that is only for Fremont factory units which use a different battery pack.

The new 460 hp Performance Drive Unit can take the Model 3 Performance from 0-100 km.h in just 3.1 seconds, which is the same as the 510 hp version. Top speed is 262 km/h.

Range is shorter than the LR of course, rated at 528 km WLTP compared to 629 km on the LR. To complete the comparison, the RWD has a 513 km WLTP range.

There’s only one wheel option a 20 inch Warp forged wheels. As for interior, the standard is black while upgrading to white is an extra RM5,000.

So other than the more powerful motors, what are the other upgrades over the Model 3 LR? For one, there is a new adaptive damping system. The chassis gets berspoke springs, bushings and stabilizer bars for a sportier drive.

The exterior has a different front and rear design, with a rear diffuser and carbon fibre spoiler. It also gets larger brake rotors, calipers and performance brake pads.

The interior gets new sports seats in the front, with better holstering and a deeper driving position. Interior is also carbon fibre in a weave pattern. There’s also track mode in the centre display screen, which offers a UI suitable for use on the race track.

The Model 3 Performance can be ordered now for a RM1,000 booking fee and Tesla Malaysia promises a Q2 2024 delivery as of publishing time.

