The Tesla Model 3 has gained a new variant in China called the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, which many media outlets are referring to as the Model 3+ based on the badge seen in a filing with the country’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT).

Priced at 269,500 yuan (about RM159k), the LR RWD slots in between the base Rear-Wheel Drive that sells for 235,500 yuan (RM139k) and Long Range All-Wheel Drive at 285,500 yuan (RM168k). The top-spec Performance All-Wheel Drive remains at 339,500 yuan (RM200k) but gains a range increase to 647 km from 623 km previously.

The Model 3+ is Tesla’s longest-range model to date in China with a CLTC-rated range of up to 830 km. For context, the range figures for the RWD and LR AWD are 634 km and 753 km respectively. While it isn’t mentioned on Tesla’ official website, the filing with the MIIT reveals the new variant is equipped with an LG-sourced nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with 78.4 kWh of capacity.

Tesla Model 3+ launched in China – new Long Range RWD offers up to 830 km CLTC; priced at RM159k

This is said to be the same battery used in the existing LR AWD and is an improvement over the base RWD’s CATL-sourced 62.5-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The website does state a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds, which is quicker than the RWD that requires 6.1 seconds. This is due to a more powerful electric motor rated at 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW), as stated in the MIIT filing, which is more than the RWD that packs 264 PS (260 hp or 194 kW).

The specs of China’s new Model 3 LR RWD appear to be similar to the LR RWD that has been offered in Germany since October last year. The latter has the same century sprint time and offers the most range compared to other variants in the line-up at 702 km – following the more realistic WLTP standard.

  • Squid on Aug 12, 2025 at 1:52 pm

    Wont be too long till we see affordable 1,000km range EV’s for the masses. With solar prices coming down, we will see 1,000km EV’s packaged with home solar sufficient to charge the EV for daily use at less than RM200k in a year or two and less than RM100k in about 5 years.

