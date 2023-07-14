2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts – performance EV with 650 PS; simulated 8DCT, engine sounds; 0-100 in 3.4s

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2023 10:52 am / 1 comment

Hyundai’s performance division, which is simply called N, has worked its magic to create this, the Ioniq 5 N. Making its debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the performance EV brings with it a lot of power and a laundry list of N-branded features.

Starting with the way it looks, the Ioniq 5 N sports a revised front end with a more pronounced intake as well as air curtains and air flaps for extra cooling. As for the rear, you’ll find a model-specific wing-type spoiler and a rear diffuser, with the former integrating a triangular third brake light.

For added visual flair, both ends and the sides of the vehicle have contrasting black trim parts and there are touches of Luminous Orange along the bottom edge. The rear bumper also has chequered flag reflector graphics, while below the headlamps is a distinctive N Mask graphic.

There’s no shortage of exterior paint finishes to choose form, including Performance Blue Matte, Performance Blue, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ecotronic Gray, Atlas White Matte, Atlas White, Gravity Gold Matte and Soultronic Orange Pearl.

If the Ioniq 5 N looks larger than the standard model, that’s because it is. Thanks to the rear diffuser, it is 80 mm longer, while the fitment of wider wheels, tyres and extended wheel arches means it is also 50 mm wider. Those wheels are 21-inch forged aluminium units that are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubbers with a 275/35 profile. Hyundai also points out the Ioniq 5 N is 20 mm lower overall.

Moving inside, the biggest change is the newly design steering wheel that proudly bears the N logo and accommodates dedicated buttons to set the desired drive mode and engage N Grin Boost (we’ll get to that later). Two further buttons with ‘N’ on them and paddles accompanying the steering wheel are for personalised drive modes and to enable the N e-shift and N Pedal features (we’ll also get to that later).

Aside from the steering wheel, the interior also gets a specific centre console that has an extended lower portion to enhance rigidity, while also featuring knee pads and shin support. Hyundai also offers N bucket seats that are positioned 20 mm lower than the regular seats which have reinforced bolster to better keep you in place during sharp cornering. The chequered flag motif on the outside is also brought into the cabin and can be found on the door scuff plates, metal pedals and footrest.

Remember the N Grin Boost (NGB) feature mentioned earlier? Well, you’ll need to keep that on to gain access to all the all-wheel drive powertrain has to offer. With it off, the Ioniq 5 N’s two electric motors provide 609 PS (600 hp or 448 kW) and 740 Nm of torque. For context, the top-spec Ioniq 5 we have here packs 305 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) and 605 Nm.

With NGB engaged (limited to 10 seconds at a time), the Ioniq 5 N outputs 650 PS (641 hp or 478 kW) and 770 Nm, which is enough to get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (3.5 seconds with NGB off). The top speed is also gets bumped up to 260 km/h (a regular Ioniq 5 maxes out at 185 km/h) thanks to all the added grunt.

Key to these impressive figures is a two-stage inverter and a new 84-kWh lithium-ion battery, the latter capable of getting from a 10-80% state of charge in 18 minutes with a DC input of 180 kW – it also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load). Range will be announced later on, the company said in its release.

Underneath the metal, the Ioniq 5 N’s body-in-white (BIW) structure gains 42 additional welding points and 2.1 metres of additional adhesives for improved rigidity. The motor and battery mountings are also reinforced while the subframes are enhanced for lateral rigidity. The integrated drive axles containing the powertrain components are also beefed up to deal with the increased outputs, and the power steering has a higher ratio and enhanced torque feedback.

For track enthusiasts, Hyundai throws in N Launch Control that provides three different traction levels for the possible start. There’s also the Track SOC (state of charge) feature also chips in by automatically calculating battery consumption per lap.

To make you feel even more like a racing driver, the N Race feature optimises the EV’s endurance by giving drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage. You can choose between Endurance, which maximises range on track, or Sprint that prioritises power and provides shorter bursts of full energy.

Joining the list of performance driving-related features is the N Pedal that is designed to provide instant turn-in behavior and enhanced throttle sensitivity. You’ll also get the N Drift Optimiser so you can maintain a drift angle more easily, with the integrated Torque Kick Drift function allowing for simulate clutch kicks just like rear-wheel drive cars with an internal combustion engine.

For good measure, the N Torque Distribution system provides fully variable front and rear torque distribution with 11 levels of adjustment. The Ioniq 5 N also gets an electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) at the rear axle to optimise cornering performance and control.

Of course, there’s no point to all this performance if it isn’t sustainable, so the Ioniq 5 N’s thermal management system been improved to better resist loss of power due to overheating. In addition to the generously-sized intakes on the outside, the EV has an increased cooling area, better motor oil cooler and battery chiller.

The idea is to keep the battery at an optimum temperature to deliver maximum performance, and for that purpose, there’s the N Battery Pre-conditioning system that has two modes: Drag for a short burst of full power and Track for the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.

For stopping power, the Ioniq 5 N is said to get Hyundai’s most powerful braking system with 400-mm diameter front discs paired with four-piston monobloc calipers, while the rear gets 360-mm discs and single-piston calipers.

To prevent overloading the hydraulic brakes due to the EV’s relative heaviness, Hyundai engineered N Brake Regen, a specific regenerative braking system that offers up to 0.6 G of decelerative force. The South Korean carmaker says the seamless blending between the N Brake Regen and hydraulic brakes creates a smooth transition that is imperceptible to the driver. It adds that left foot braking is possible, allowing the brake and accelerator pedal to work at the same time when on the track.

Hyundai also drew on the knowledge gained from its RN22e rolling laboratory to give the Ioniq 5 N the N e-shift system. This simulates the gearshifts made by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission by controlling the torque output, providing a jolt feeling between shifts.

To imitate the experience of driving an ICE car even further, the N Active Sound+ system uses 10 speakers (eight internal, two external) to generate three distinct sound themes. The first is called Ignition, which simulates the sound of the N division’s 2.0 litre turbocharged engines.

This progresses to Evolution that provides a sound inspired by the RN22e, while Supersonic is where Hyundai gets very excited by describing the theme as a “unique concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets, featuring variable volume during cornering.” The carmaker notes the purpose of N Active Sound+ is to provide drivers with an “acoustic reference to gauge the power being utilised.”

In Europe, the Ioniq 5 N will be equipped with N Road Sense that can automatically recommend the activation of N Mode when double-curved road signs are detected, which is like having a co-driver that notifies you to set the car up for the fun piece of road.

The Ioniq 5 N is a statement of intent that the South Korean carmaker is a technology powerhouse, while also serving to increase its overall competitiveness. This EV is the first step to this strategic shift and we can expect more electric N models to follow in the future.

If you’re bewildered by the number of N-branded features that the Ioniq 5 N has, here’s a handy list for you to refer to:

N Pedal

N Drift Optimiser

N Torque Distribution

N Grin Boost

N Launch Control

N Battery Pre-conditioning

N Race

N Brake Regen

N e-shift

N Active Sound+

N Road Sense

N Mode

