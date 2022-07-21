In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 21 July 2022 12:40 pm / 0 comments

The Porsche Taycan model line has been given a range-wide software update for all model years, which means that examples dating back to the model’s debut in 2019 will receive the revision. To do so, a visit to a Porsche service centre is required.

Updates to the electric vehicle’s software are aimed at increasing its powertrain efficiency, improving the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Porsche Connect and assistance systems, as well as unlocking functions and equipment in the vehicle after the point of purchase, otherwise known as function on demand (FoD).

This software update is the biggest one yet for a Porsche model, said vice president of the Taycan model line Kevin Giek. With the software updates’ objective of bringing the Taycan up to the 2023 model year revision, older cars will get more a comprehensive set of software updates, while newer cars will have more of the updated software already loaded and require a smaller update package as a result.

Key among the updates in this package are the ones for the powertrain, which applies to the Normal and Range drive modes in all-wheel-drive versions of the Taycan. When partial load is applied, the software will disengage the front wheels to reduce frictional drag losses through the drivetrain, and the energy recuperation strategy is also optimised. The front axle decoupling brings an additional 50 km of battery range, said Giek.

Battery conditioning gets updated as well, and this is for improved thermal management particularly in low external temperatures in order to enable more frequent use of rapid charging overall, and over a wider range of battery state of charge (SoC).

More of the residual heat from the car’s electrical components are used to manage the battery, and for the 2020 and 2021 model years, this is to enable greater range and shorter charging times, according to Porsche.

In terms of infotainment, the Porsche Communication Management and Porsche Connect systems receive new functions and design on the tile layout for the home screen. Vehicles from the 2020 model year up to mid-February 2022 now gain optimised voice control and brings Spotify music app integration, and Android Auto is now available wirelessly.

For units the Taycan from the 2021 model year onwards with the head-up display, the view of the navigation map has been optimised along with other areas as well. All Taycan models before the 2023 model year now feature voice control for onboard operating instructions.

The software update roll-out also brings a wider range of operation for the Taycan’s driver assistance systems, such as the Park Assist sensors which can now operate at a greater range. Its capability to search for parking spaces has been improved as well, so that smaller spaces are now also presented to the driver as options. These assistance system updates have been brought to the Taycan for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years.

Last but not least, the software update also unlocks a range of vehicle functions upon request (function-on-demand), and is applicable to all model years of the Taycan; these include the keyless opening function of the vehicles’ doors and tailgate. With this service centre-installed software update, future over-the-air (OTA) software updating capabilities have also been further expanded.