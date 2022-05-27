In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 27 May 2022 10:15 am / 1 comment

Launched in Malaysia last October, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is essentially the wagon version of the Taycan that has been designed with ruggedness in mind. We get three variants to choose from here, including the base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, followed by the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and the range-topping Taycan Turbo Cross Curismo.

In this post, we bring you a gallery of the base option, which comes with two electric motors for all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension and the Performance Battery Plus that offers a gross energy capacity of 93.4 kWh (83.7 kWh usable) and operates on an 800-volt electrical architecture.

For charging, the electric vehicle supports AC inputs (Type 2 connection) up to 22 kW, with a full charge requiring five hours. With DC fast charging (CCS2 connection), it takes around 23 minutes to get the battery from a 5-80% state of charge when plugged into a charger capable of 270 kW.

This setup is identical for all variants, but there is a difference in terms of how much power you get from the electric motors. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo is rated at 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 500 Nm of torque, but the former can be temporarily increased to 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) when the overboost function is enabled.

With these figures, the base variant takes 5.1 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 220 km/h. It will also offer between 389-456 km of range following the WLTP standard, which is slightly more than the other two variants that have between 388-452 km available, but with more power.

Styling cues that mark out a Taycan Cross Turismo include black body cladding along the lower portion of the vehicle’s body, an increased ground clearance of 20 mm compared to its sedan counterpart as well as skid plates front and rear.

Specify the optional Offroad Design package and the ground clearance is raised another 10 mm for a total of 30 mm, while special flaps are added at the corners of the front and rear bumpers, along with the end of the side sills to protect from stone impacts. Inside, it’s pretty much identical to the Taycan, with standard equipment for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo being four-zone climate control and triple displays.

It should be noted that the options list for the high-riding EV wagon is rather long and you can find all of it on Porsche Malaysia’s online configurator. Just going through the photos of this example, we find that it is fitted with 21-inch Cross Turismo Design wheels, black aluminium roof rails, a fixed panoramic roof, the Sport Chrono package and a Bose surround sound system.

As for pricing, the Taycan Cross Turismo originally went for RM645,209 (Taycan 4 Cross Turismo), RM728,727 (Taycan 4S Cross Turismo) and RM968,928 (Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo) – these are on-the-road prices without insurance and options but factoring in the ongoing sales tax exemption (50% as this is a CBU model).

These older prices do not account for the EV incentives outlined by the government in Budget 2022, which began this year. For a brief recap, CBU EVs are completely exempt from import duty and excise duty (until December 31, 2023) as well as road tax (until December 31, 2025).

As such, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo currently retails for RM555,000, which is RM90,209 less than its original asking price. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo also benefit from these incentives, priced at RM617,000 (RM111,727 less than before) and RM798,000 (RM170,928 less than before) respectively.