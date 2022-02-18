In Cars, Porsche, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 18 February 2022 11:36 am / 0 comments

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, which debuted just less than a year ago, is officially on sale in Malaysia. Three variants are available, starting with the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo at RM555k, 4S at RM617k, and the Turbo for RM798k.

Thanks to the import and excise duties waiver for EVs, the Taycan Cross Turismo range is cheaper by up to a staggering RM171k from before. What’s more, Sime Darby Auto Performance also upgraded the standard spec of the Taycan for 2022, meaning that you will no longer have to pay extra for these features.

All cars now come with four-zone automatic climate control, power-folding door mirrors, a passenger-side touchscreen and ParkAssist with a 360-degree camera system as standard. The Taycan Cross Turismo also ships with the larger 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus.

Also included are a 22 kW onboard AC charger (up from 11 kW previously), a Mobile Charger Connect with a five-inch touchscreen and WiFi connectivity, a Mode 3 (Type 2) charging cable and a Home Energy Manager for controlling the charging power to prevent an overload of the house’s electrical system. You may refer to the figures below for a quick glimpse of each car’s specifications.

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – RM555,000

380 PS and 500 Nm; overboost: 476 PS

Zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds; 220 km/h top speed

93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

437 km NEDC-rated range

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – RM617,000

490 PS and 650 Nm; overboost: 571 PS

Zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds; 240 km/h top speed

93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

436 km NEDC-rated range

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – RM798,000