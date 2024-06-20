Porsche Taycan facelift open for booking in Malaysia – 7 variants of the EV incl Cross Turismo, from RM575k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / June 20 2024 11:29 am

The Porsche Taycan facelift is now open for booking in Malaysia. Announced in February this year, the very light facelift (but with massive powertrain improvements) of Zuffenhausen’s first EV is currently on display at the Porsche World Roadshow event at Sepang International Circuit.

The Taycan facelift range starts from RM575,000 for the base car, going all the way to RM1.06 million for the range-topping Turbo S. No TS for the Cross Turismo shooting brake bodystyle, which ranges from RM625,000 for the ‘4’ to RM915,000 for the Turbo. As before, these are CBU EVs with incentives, which make the Taycan a relative bargain for the performance on tap.

Taycan – RM575,000

Taycan 4S – RM675,000

Taycan Turbo – RM905,000

Taycan Turbo S – RM1,060,000

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – RM625,000

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – RM700,000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – RM915,000

The Taycan’s same-same exterior hides a raft of upgrades, including weight reductions by up to 15 kg. Porsche also tweaked the inverter and thermal management system to eke out extra miles, on top of adding a new rear motor and heat pump.

The Taycan also gets regenerative braking that’s 30% more powerful, now pulling up to 400 kW of kinetic energy to provide greater retardation without using the friction brakes. The result of this is that despite a fairly marginal increase of battery capacity from 93 kWh to 105 kWh (with the Performance Battery Plus option), the claimed range has seen a massive improvement.

Yes, massive. The base RWD 408 PS Taycan gets from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, which is six tenths faster than before, and range has jumped from 503 km to 678 km. The 544 PS 4S cars do the century sprint in 3.7 seconds (three tenths faster) and range is up from 510 km to 643 km.

Further up, the 884 PS Turbo’s 0-100 km/h time is 2.7 seconds (half a second faster) while range is up from 506 to 630 km. The craziest one, the 932 PS Turbo S, takes a mere 2.4 seconds to 100 km/h (0.4s faster) and it’ll still do 630 km in the WLTP cycle (from 467 km).

Also faster is the DC charging speed, which has increased from the already-fast 270 kW of the current car to 320 kW. The charging curve has been improved too, and the Taycan is now able to sustain an input of over 300 kW for up to five minutes. As a result, the charge time from 10 to 80% for the Performance Battery Plus has been slashed by four minutes to just 18 minutes, despite the 12% increase in battery capacity.

Elsewhere, all Taycans now come with air suspension, dispensing with the standard steel springs. A new option on the all-wheel-drive models is Porsche Active Ride roll stabilisation, which can even make the car lean into corners, motorcycle-style. The system also lifts the Taycan by 55 mm when the doors are opened to aid entry and egress.

As before, you can spec your car with options that include Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus, with an electronic locking rear differential) and rear-wheel steering. You also get a choice of steel (with a tungsten carbide coating) or carbon ceramic brakes, but new pads reduce residual brake torque right after lifting off the pedal, helping reduce rolling resistance.

Full read on the Taycan facelift’s design, tech and cabin changes here.

GALLERY: 2025 Porsche Taycan

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.