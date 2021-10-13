In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 13 October 2021 4:01 pm / 1 comment

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has officially launched the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo in Malaysia, which was first revealed globally in March this year. The all-electric model joins the existing Taycan sedan in the local line-up and will be offered in three variants.

Before we get into specifications and pricing, here’s a brief recap of what the Taycan Cross Turismo is all about. First previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept in 2018, the model is essentially a more rugged version of the regular Taycan that offers greater practicality thanks to its wagon body style.

Identifying cues include an increased ground clearance of 20 mm compared to its sedan counterpart as well as black body cladding along the vehicle’s side. The front and rear aprons have also been tweaked to incorporate skid plates, reflecting the model’s rugged philosophy.

With the optional Offroad Design package, the ground clearance is further hiked by another 10 mm for a total of 30 mm, while special flaps are added at the corners of the front and rear bumpers, along with the end of the side sills to provide protection from stone impacts.

Meanwhile, the wagon shape allows for 47 mm more headroom for rear passengers and a wider boot aperture compared to the sedan. On that mention, boot space is also up by 40 litres to 446 litres from the normal Taycan, which can be further to increased to 1,212 litres with the 60:40 split-folding seats down. A front boot (or frunk) offers an additional 84 litres of space, which is slightly more than the sedan as well.

Inside, the cabin is pretty much identical to the regular Taycan, so there’s three displays fitted as standard, with the option of a fourth placed ahead of the front passenger. The aforementioned Offroad Design package also nets you a compass above the centre infotainment screen in place of the default analogue stopwatch/digital clock.

All Taycan Cross Turismo variants sold here will come with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive electric powertrain, adaptive air suspension and the Performance Battery Plus, the last of which is a two-deck, lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 93.4 kWh.

Operating on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the battery supports AC charging (Type 2 connector) up to 11 kW (22 kW is an option), with a full charge taking about nine hours (less with the faster onboard charger). There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connector) up to 270 kW, which can bring the battery from a 5-80% state of charge in around 23 minutes.

In terms of variants, the range starts with the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo that is priced at RM645,209 on-the-road without insurance, with the sum factoring in the ongoing sales tax exemption (50% as this is a CBU car).

For the money, you’re getting 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) or 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 500 Nm of torque with the overboost function enabled. In this configuration, the powertrain is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds, a top speed of 220 km/h and a range of 437 km following the NEDC cycle.

Next up is the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo that retails from RM728,727 and ups the outputs to 490 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) or 571 PS (563 hp or 420 kW) and 650 Nm in overboost mode. Naturally, the century sprint time is reduced to 4.1 seconds, the top speed is increased to 240 km/h, while the range dips marginally to 436 km.

The range-topper is the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo that starts from RM968,928 and delivers a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds, a 250 km/h top speed, but the least range at 425 km. These figures come courtesy of a powertrain that is rated at 625 PS (617 hp and 460 kW) or 680 PS (670 hp or 500 kW) and 850 Nm with overboost.

Keep in mind that these are starting prices before any options are added, of which there are plenty to choose from. If you’re interested, you can set up an appointment to view the Taycan Cross Turismo at Porsche Centres located in Ara Damansara, Sungai Besi, Penang and Johor Bahru to configure your purchase as you and your wallet see fit.

For a simple breakdown of the Taycan Cross Turismo range, we’ve listed key figures in bullet point form as well:

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – RM645,209

380 PS and 500 Nm; overboost: 476 PS

Zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds; 220 km/h top speed

93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

11-kW onboard AC charger; support for 270-kW DC fast charging

437 km NEDC-rated range

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – RM728,727

490 PS and 650 Nm; overboost: 571 PS

Zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds; 240 km/h top speed

93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

11-kW onboard AC charger; support for 270-kW DC fast charging

436 km NEDC-rated range

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – RM968,928