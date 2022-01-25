In Cars, International News, Porsche, Technology / By Matthew H Tong / 25 January 2022 10:51 am / 0 comments

The sixth-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM 6.0 for short) has been updated to feature a number of optimisations, which now includes native Spotify integration for the first time and a brand new interface design.

New owners of the 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models can enjoy Spotify music streaming without having to pair their smartphones. Users get instant access to over 70 million songs and 3.2 million podcasts, plus all the data used for streaming is included in Porsche Connect.

The updated PCM 6.0 also gets coloured icons for easier recognition (an improvement made based on customer feedback). The integrated voice assistant, known as Voice Pilot, has also been upgraded to access additional functions such as news, the operating manual and in-car music streaming.

As for the Charging Planner, its algorithm has been optimised to plan charging stops more efficiently, and now takes into account the time required to start and end the charging process when calculating the total driving time. This improvement is also based on customer feedback.

A dynamic zoom function has been added as well, with the system now showing all available charging options in the immediate vicinity, including whether or not they are currently in use. A new filter allows users to sort charging points by output, too.

Lastly, the navigation system in PCM 6.0 offers a revised route monitor, on which relevant events can be individually displayed or hidden during trips. These functions are standard on every newly configured 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera, though the exact scope depends on the model and powertrain type.